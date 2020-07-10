Chill with Spanish summer sangria

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My brother Sam and I were brainstorming ideas for this month’s column, and he suggested “strong drinks that make people forget the day they’ve had.” I thought that was a great idea, and I asked him and his wife to tell me three of their favorites. Their lists had something in common, and that was homemade sangria.

I've always been a fan of the stuff, and years ago when living in Barcelona I learned to respect it. Sangria is a punch and it packs one. It has a slightly higher alcohol content then wine due to the extras put into it, and it is said to have originated in the 18th century. But the U.S. first sampled it when the Spanish world served it at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City, and it was a big hit.

Sangria is traditionally a summer drink, and there are many different ways to make it – red, white, sangria de cava, etc. But the basic recipe below is a good place to start. Whip up a pitcher, cool off and forget your day!

The Basics of Sangria

1. Choose your wine. Pick a red that you like in a middle price range. One bottle typically serves about four people.