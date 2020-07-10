Chill with Spanish summer sangria

My brother Sam and I were brainstorming ideas for this month’s column, and he suggested “strong drinks that make people forget the day they’ve had.” I thought that was a great idea, and I asked him and his wife to tell me three of their favorites. Their lists had something in common, and that was homemade sangria.
I've always been a fan of the stuff, and years ago when living in Barcelona I learned to respect it. Sangria is a punch and it packs one. It has a slightly higher alcohol content then wine due to the extras put into it, and it is said to have originated in the 18th century. But the U.S. first sampled it when the Spanish world served it at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City, and it was a big hit.
Sangria is traditionally a summer drink, and there are many different ways to make it – red, white, sangria de cava, etc. But the basic recipe below is a good place to start. Whip up a pitcher, cool off and forget your day!
The Basics of Sangria
1. Choose your wine. Pick a red that you like in a middle price range. One bottle typically serves about four people.
2. Get your fruit ready. There are many opinions on what fruit to use in your sangria, but the fruit that everyone agrees on for any authentic recipe is the fresh peach. Next, you’ll need an orange and a lemon, cut into round slices. However, don’t add them until it’s time to serve; otherwise the pith may release a bitter taste into the wine. The rest of the fruit is a personal choice: some will add an apple, others some fresh pineapple. Spaniards usually choose summer fruit that isn’t too watery (a juicy pear, for instance, might water it down).
3. The sugar. Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of white sugar to the wine and fruit mix and stir well. The exact quantity depends on how sweet you want it to be. If you want to prevent the sugar from depositing at the bottom of the jar, turn your sugar into syrup first (add some water to it, heat in a pot on low heat until the sugar melts).
4. Orange juice. Next, add the juice of one orange (a fresh Valencia is preferred).
5. The extras. Spices and liquors are often added to sangria, but they are not strictly part of an authentic recipe. Cointreau is a good choice, because it’s made with oranges and it potentiates the fruity flavor. But you can also use brandy or gin (from a trickle to a small glass), depending on how strong you want your sangria to be. Keep in mind that the wine should be the dominant taste. Throw in a cinnamon stick.
6. Maceration. Once you’ve mixed your ingredients well, let it rest. Macerate it at room temperature for the first 2 hours, then put it in the fridge to cool for 2 hours: Keep the sangria in an ice bucket while serving, or provide your guests with ice cubes.
Recipe by Marta Laurent Veciana
