Sweatshirt weather is nearly upon us, and the farmers’ markets are starting to fill up with an abundance of pumpkins and squash. It’s time for fall comfort food, and the following recipe for butternut squash lasagna is a winner – both in terms of taste, and the fact that the smell of it cooking in your oven is better than any candle you can buy to replicate the smell of a cozy autumn.
The original recipe printed below is a great base, but by tweaking it a bit, you can make it more personal. If you would like it more savory than sweet, omit the amaretti cookies, and perhaps add a layer of fresh spinach or sauteed mushrooms. If you’d like to include meat, Italian sausage works well. You can save time by purchasing cubed squash, and if 2 percent milk is what you have on hand, that should work fine. A handful of pine nuts on top that toast in the oven will add another layer of texture and flavor. Enjoy experimenting!
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Ingredients:
1 T olive oil
1 2-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ C water
3 amaretti cookies, crumbled
¼ C butter
¼ C all-purpose flour
3 ½ C whole milk
Pinch nutmeg
¾ C (lightly packed) fresh basil leaves
12 no-boil lasagna noodles
2 ½ C shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese
⅓ C grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add squash and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour the water into the skillet, and then cover and simmer over medium heat until squash is tender, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly and then transfer the squash to a food processor. Add the amaretti cookies and blend until smooth. Season the puree, to taste, with more salt and pepper.
Melt the butter in a heavy medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until sauce thickens slightly, whisking often, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the nutmeg. Cool slightly. Transfer half the sauce to a blender, and add the basil and blend until smooth. Return the basil sauce to the sauce in the pan and stir to blend. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
Position a rack in center of oven and preheat to 375 degrees F.
Lightly butter a 13 x 9 x 2-inch glass baking dish. Spread ¼ C of the sauce over the baking dish. Arrange 3 lasagne noodles on the bottom of the pan. Spread ⅓ of the squash puree over the noodles. Sprinkle with ½ C mozzarella cheese. Drizzle ½ C of sauce over the noodles. Repeat layering 3 more times.
Tightly cover the baking dish with foil and bake the lasagna for 40 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheeses over the lasagna. Continue baking uncovered until the sauce bubbles and the top is golden, 15 minutes longer. Let the lasagna stand for 15 minutes before serving.
Recipe by Giada De Laurentiis