The first time I ate an anchovy, I was certain it would be the last time. It was on a pizza, in a small town in Wyoming where I grew up, and I remember that it was a fishy salt bomb of epic proportions. My friends and I had ordered anchovies on half the pizza, and then we instantly picked them off.
Fast forward some 20-plus years and many Italian recipes later, and I have a new appreciation for the odd little fish.
Now I know how to buy them, rinse and bone them, and depending upon the recipe, soak them in milk a bit. I like them now, but it’s because I’ve learned not to eat the fish whole, but instead to use the essence of the fish. When you take some good olive oil, heat it in a pan, then slowly disintegrate a couple of anchovies in it, you’ve laid the base for a curious yet savory, salty flavor to finish off greens, vegetables or pasta.
My favorite anchovies in town can be purchased at Bin 105, the wine shop in the Haymarket located at 105 S. Eighth St. in Lincoln. These anchovies are on the delicious fancy side, and if you pop in to grab a jar, try a glass of wine and a charcuterie plate. In my opinion, they have the best charcuterie plate in town. However, if you are rarely going to use anchovies, Trader Joe’s carries a very inexpensive one that is packed in extra virgin olive oil and will do just fine.
It can be hard to get people to eat them. For instance, my boyfriend thinks he hates them, but actually he hasn’t minded them a bit the three or four times I’ve used them in recipes he’s liked – such as Caesar salad dressing, sauteed spinach and puttanesca sauce. In fact, he may love them now, and he doesn’t even know it.
If you are a bit squeamish about them, the following traditional French olive tapenade is a good recipe to start with. It has a few anchovies in it, but you won’t taste fish. You’ll merely taste a little boost of origin-unknown umami, and eight of 10 people won’t even realize they’re in there. Bon appétit!
Tapenade
2 C black olives, pitted
3 T capers, rinsed
8 anchovies (I use 4)
1 garlic clove, crushed
¾ C olive oil (I use extra virgin)
2 t Dijon mustard
1 t chopped thyme
1 T chopped parsley
Pound together the olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, either using a mortar and pestle or a food processor. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and herbs, and pound or process again until you have a fairly rough paste.
Serve with bread or crudites for dipping. Can be kept, covered, in the refrigerator for several days.
Note: this tapenade also tastes great on sandwiches, roasted new potatoes, pasta or on a pizza.
Source: “The Food of France”