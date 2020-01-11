Add ‘hygge’ to your household with meatballs

In the last few years, the Scandinavian psychological state of “hygge,” pronounced “hue-guh,” has become popular in the United States.
If you aren’t familiar with it, “hygge” is a Danish word used to describe a special feeling or a moment, spent either alone or with friends, that feels cozy. It is an atmosphere of coziness that may be created anywhere, such as a small coffee shop with little pockets of warm lighting, or maybe at home on the couch in front of a crackling fire with a pair of Glerups on and a mug of good soup.
In Scandinavia, hygge is a lifestyle – it's what surrounds you, and it's a mindset. I like to think of it as a comforting relaxation. Some foods are considered hygge, such as dumplings, a warm bowl of porridge, or fresh bread and butter. However, one food stands out as the ultimate comfort food: Swedish meatballs, and I’ve yet to meet a person who doesn’t love them. So light some candles, put on a scarf and add this recipe to your winter repertoire.
Meatballs with Gravy
1 T extra virgin olive oil
1 C finely minced onions, or about one small onion
½ C whole milk
⅓ Panko bread crumbs
1 ½ lb. ground beef
½ lb. ground pork
2 eggs
2 T flour
1 ½ tsp table salt
½ tsp ground allspice
Freshly ground black pepper
For the gravy:
2 T butter
⅓ C flour
4 C low sodium beef broth
¾ C sour cream
Table salt and freshly ground black pepper
Finely chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onions and sauté them until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Scoop the onions out, and set them on a small plate to cool.
In a large bowl, combine the milk and bread crumbs. Let it sit for 5 minutes.
Crumble the ground beef and pork into the bowl containing the milk and bread crumbs. Add the eggs, flour, salt, allspice, and pepper to taste. Add the sauteed onions. Mix gently until the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Form the mixture into 1 ½ inch balls. Working in batches, sauté the meatballs in the skillet over medium heat until they are browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Put the browned meatballs on a rimmed baking sheet.
When all of the meatballs are browned, put the baking sheet in the oven and bake until the meatballs are cooked through, about 10 minutes.
While the meatballs are baking, make the gravy. In the skillet used to brown the meatballs, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the beef broth, bring it to a simmer, and cook until the mixture is thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the sour cream and cook for 8 to 10 minutes more. Add the salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 3 dozen 1 ½ inch meatballs.
Recipe from “The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living” by Meik Wiking.