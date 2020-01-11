Add ‘hygge’ to your household with meatballs

In the last few years, the Scandinavian psychological state of “hygge,” pronounced “hue-guh,” has become popular in the United States.

If you aren’t familiar with it, “hygge” is a Danish word used to describe a special feeling or a moment, spent either alone or with friends, that feels cozy. It is an atmosphere of coziness that may be created anywhere, such as a small coffee shop with little pockets of warm lighting, or maybe at home on the couch in front of a crackling fire with a pair of Glerups on and a mug of good soup.

In Scandinavia, hygge is a lifestyle – it's what surrounds you, and it's a mindset. I like to think of it as a comforting relaxation. Some foods are considered hygge, such as dumplings, a warm bowl of porridge, or fresh bread and butter. However, one food stands out as the ultimate comfort food: Swedish meatballs, and I’ve yet to meet a person who doesn’t love them. So light some candles, put on a scarf and add this recipe to your winter repertoire.

Meatballs with Gravy

1 T extra virgin olive oil

1 C finely minced onions, or about one small onion

½ C whole milk

⅓ Panko bread crumbs

1 ½ lb. ground beef