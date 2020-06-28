Recall of salad linked to Cyclospora expands to Walmart; Nebraska stores included

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outbreak of Cyclospora in bagged salads has expanded to iceberg lettuce sold at Walmart, the FDA said.

The Walmart salad recall is for Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad sold in stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The salad mix was sold in 12- and 24-ounce bags.

Fresh Express manufactured the salad, as well as those recalled from Aldi and Hy-Vee.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 17 people have become ill with the rare parasite Cyclospora, likely from eating the recalled bagged salads.

Hy-Vee recalled its bagged Garden Salad last weekend. On Monday, Aldi recalled its 12-ounce bagged Little Salad Bar Garden Salad.

Hy-Vee has expanded its recall to 13 bagged salad products distributed at stores across eight states, including Nebraska. The list includes Hy-Vee's Southwest Salad, Shredded Lettuce, American Salad Mix, Italian Blend, Coleslaw Mix, Romaine Garden Blend, Asian Salad, Sunflower Crunch Salad, Chipotle Cheddar Salad, Avocado Ranch Salad, Veggie Deluxe Salad Mix and Greener Supreme Salad Mix.