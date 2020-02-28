Program to highlight Nordic cuisine in the Midwest

Tova Brandt, newly appointed executive director of the Danish Museum of America in Elk Horn, Iowa, will present the Norden Club's first quarterly dinner meeting of the year on Monday, March 16.

The dinner and program are open to the public, starting with a social time at 5:30 p.m., then a brief business meeting at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church social hall, 1551 S. 70th St.

Brandt will discuss recent food trends in Nordic countries and how those connect with the culture and traditions brought to the American Midwest by the Scandinavian immigrants. New "Nordic cuisine" has had a global impact on the 21st century, both for restaurants and home cooks alike.

From 2001 to 2009, Brandt was a curator for the Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. She earned a bachelor's degree in history from Byrn Mawr College and a master's degree in Early American culture from the University of Delaware's Winterthur program.

Meal reservations ($16 for members and $20 for non-members) should be made by March 11 with Club Treasurer Ted Erickson, 402-464-4682 or tedandphyllis72@aol.com. Meal payment can be made at the door.

Annual membership to Norden Club is $15 for singles and $25 for couples and families. Memberships can be paid at the door. Visit nordenclub.com for more information about the organization.

