Nonprofit physicians group supports 'beans over beef' in Nebraska

In February, the organization said, great northern bean and popcorn production accounted for two of the four products for which Nebraska is rated first in the USDA's national rankings.

In response to the popularity of plant-based diets, Smithfield, Tyson Foods and other large meat companies are launching production of plant-based sausage and other products, the organization said.

Nebraska physicians Amanda McKinney and Jean L. Grem submitted the request to HHS.

In an interview, McKinney, an obstetrician-gynecologist with a specialty in lifestyle medicine, who practiced in Beatrice for at least 10 years and is the associate dean of health sciences at Doane University, said there are many benefits to plant-based eating. But there's not a well-put-together message coming from the medical community about it.

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine is working to give practitioners ways to talk to patients about how the diet can reverse chronic disease, and how to get started and stay with it.

"It's such a departure from the way most people eat that they have to learn how to shop, they have to learn how to cook ... what to do when they eat out," she said.

