Natural Grocers warns of salmonella risk in berries sold in Nebraska

Natural Grocers' store brand Organic Whole Elderberries in 4-ounce bags sold at stores in Nebraska and 19 others states has been recalled after a supplier told the chain the berries might have salmonella.

The FDA-posted recall notice, written by Natural Grocers' parent company Vitamin Cottage Natural Foods, said:

"After initially certifying that this product had tested negative for salmonella and was fit for human consumption, our supplier subsequently notified the company of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic elderberries."

The lots involved have packed on dates 20-216, 20-225, 20-246, 20-265 or 20-281. Customers should toss the elderberries out or return them to the store for a refund.

Those with questions can call 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central time.

