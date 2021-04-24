'Mentally nutritious' — Lincoln farmers markets ready to make their returns

"We're in a better situation," Hubka said. "We hope we can just put this all behind us and get back to normal."

Hubka said there is plenty of space to social distance and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the market. Shoppers are still encouraged "to shop with their eyes," she added — just ask the vendor to hand you the item you want. And digital payment methods allow vendors and customers to minimize contact, though cash is accepted.

The market is also honoring vendors' seniority when it comes to space, even if those vendors didn't set up shop in 2020. Hubka said about 10 of its usual vendors didn't participate last year.

And along with concerns about the pandemic, the limited number of events in Lincoln meant lighter crowds.

"It was tough," she said.

Expect more of a full house this year, Hubka added, even if a cold spring might mean a slower start to the season for vendors. Opening day also coincides with the Nebraska Football Spring Game, serendipitous timing for the market.

The Sunday Farmers Market in College View is inching closer to normal this season, too.