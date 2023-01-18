Lynne Ireland: It's time for some green curry salmon with coconut rice

Depending on the calendar you consult, we’re approaching the year of the rabbit (Chinese) or the year of the cat (Vietnamese).

But so far for some of us, this has been the year of the salmon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and rosy color, it’s a protein that adapts to a variety of cuisines. Salmon can perk up pasta, be a base for berbere, and fill tasty tacos.

We savor Asian approaches to salmon (soy, ginger, miso), too. So we were quickly captivated by Melissa Clark’s one-pot wonder that offers salmon with a taste of Thai. Her green curry salmon with coconut rice swiftly serves up complex flavors, even with its easy prep. Green curry paste and coconut milk may not be in your pantry, but are on most supermarket shelves.

Melissa notes “different brands of rice absorb different amounts of water, so don’t be afraid to add more water as needed.” We also discovered that our rice was tender even before the salmon was added, so you may want to lessen the initial cooking time. But that makes it even quicker to put this surprising salmon on the supper table!

Green Curry Salmon with Coconut Rice

1¼ to 1½ pounds skinless salmon fillets

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons green curry paste

2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil (or use a neutral oil, such as canola)

1 bunch scallions, whites and greens, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1 (14½-ounce) can unsweetened, full-fat coconut milk

1¾ cups sushi rice or other short-grain rice, rinsed well

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1 cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

Lime wedges, for serving

Lightly season salmon with salt and pepper, and spread 1 tablespoon curry paste all over the fillets. Set aside.

Heat oil in a 5- or 6-quart Dutch oven over medium. Stir in scallion whites and most of the greens, reserving 2 tablespoons scallion greens for garnish. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and a pinch of salt, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute longer.

Stir in coconut milk, remaining 3 tablespoons green curry, 1½ cups water and 1½ teaspoons salt. Stir in rinsed rice and reduce heat to low. Let simmer, covered and stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, gently fold in spinach, cilantro and a pinch of salt. If the rice looks dry and threatens to stick to the bottom of the pot, stir in 2 to 4 tablespoons more water.

Place salmon filets on top of rice, raise heat to medium-low and cook, covered, until salmon is just cooked through, 12 to 20 minutes, depending on thickness. Remove from heat and taste rice for doneness.

If the salmon is done before the rice, gently remove the fish from the pan using a metal spatula, transfer to a plate and tent with an overturned bowl or foil to keep warm, then continue to cook rice until tender, adding more water if the rice seems dry. Taste and season with salt as needed. Squeeze a lime wedge over the salmon and serve immediately, garnished with reserved scallions and more lime wedges on the side. Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Source: Melissa Clark, nytimes.com