Recently, I read about a wine variety called nerello mascalese that was described as, “If pinot noir from Burgundy and nebbiolo from Barolo had a baby the result would be nerello mascalese.”
Burgundy, France, is where the world’s greatest pinot noir is produced. The wines are known for striking red fruit flavors and great acidity, nearly always harmoniously balanced with delicate tannins. The catch is pinot noir from Burgundy is expensive.
Piedmont, Italy, is home to the nebbiolo variety. Barolo and Barbaresco are two of Italy’s finest offerings, and they are produced from this interesting variety. The good ones always have remarkable structure, impressive tannins and they are well balanced with acidity, making them one of the most age worthy of all varieties.
The baby? That would be nerello mascalese, which is grown on the island of Sicily. This variety is limited in production, somewhat rare and not well known. Note, this wine is not a clone of pinot noir and nebbiolo, but it has traits that resemble each of them.
For a food pairing I grabbed duck breast with apricot from DISH in downtown Lincoln. This duck was cooked to medium rare perfection. It was firm, tender and juicy. The skin was perfectly browned giving it a crispy flavorful outer edge. The apricot component also had blueberries, creating an ideal sweetness to pair with wine. It was served on farro that has a toasty caramel nuance. A special treat.
For the wine, I started with Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso, 2017, Sicily, Italy, $22. The variety is nerello mascalese with a small amount of nerello cappuccio blended in. While Sicily is most well-known for mass production of warm climate varieties and inexpensive filler wines, this wine is made from grapes grown on the slopes of Mount Etna (an active volcano) at relatively high altitude on volcanic soil.
The wine is produced by an iconic winery, currently creating some of Sicily’s and Italy’s finest wines. The wine is deep garnet in the glass and offers cherries, strawberries and dried flowers on the nose; it is full and expressive on the palate with firm tannins nicely balanced with acidity. It has flavors of jubilee cherries, cinnamon, spices, a hint of leather and a pleasant lengthy finish. 90 points
Next, I tried Colin Barollet Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France, 2017, $20. Garnet colored in the glass, the wine emits sweet red berry and vanilla scents with a hint of warm earth. The wine is lively and fresh as it hits the tongue with fresh raspberry, strawberry and a hint of tart cherry and rhubarb on the finish. Delicate and easy to drink. 86 points
The last wine I tried was Giacomo Fenocchio Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2016, $29. Faded ruby red in the glass, with appealing aromas of plums, dark cherry and a hint of licorice that draws you in. It is firm and gripping on the palate with dark fruit, leather and spice notes. It has a powerful and lingering finish. A well-made wine. 89 points
With the flavorful apricot duck, these wines are all a hit. The wine that stood out the most with this pairing was the Terre Nere Etna Rosso. The hint of sweetness from the apricot/blueberry and the firm, tender and flavorful duck were harmonious with the nerello mascalese. The duck lifted what I thought was an amazing wine to the next level.
Each of these wines are made with quality and represent their region and variety well. The remarkable thing is that each of these wines are the “entry level” of the variety from their producer. I’m looking forward to trying more in each of these producer’s portfolio.