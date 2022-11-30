Lincoln Uncorked: Wallet-smart gifts for wine lovers

Wine is a gift that many people like to receive, especially if it is unique, delicious, and from a faraway land. Even better if it’s a gift you can give and not have to take out a loan.

This month I found three wines that meet all of the requirements and all cost well under $25.00. In these inflationary times, this is quite a feat. Certain regions of the world produce wines that are high in quality but very reasonable in price and Southern Italy is one of those places.

There is a substantial quantity of wine produced in Southern Italy and since real estate prices are reasonable compared to other regions, costs are not escalated as high as in other regions. And because this part of Italy is somewhat undiscovered there is ample supply to meet demand and keep prices low. Perhaps even more important is that great fruit and historic wine-making traditions result in quality wine.

For food, I tried lobster bisque from Carmela’s Bistro and Wine Bar. Lobster bisque is a holiday delicacy and Carmela’s makes theirs in a rich, creamy style. It’s so thick it almost could be used as a dip. The lobster is pureed finely and blended with mascarpone and rich cream among other delicious components. This bisque is a satisfying winter treat.

For wine, I started with Cirelli La Collina Biologica “Vino Biologico”, 2019, Abruzzo, Italy, $16.00. This is a soulful producer of organic wines that are well-produced and made with the sustainment of the planet in mind. This wine is a table wine made from Montepulciano grapes and aged briefly in stainless steel tanks. The wine is a cloudy garnet and on the nose, it has expressive red fruit and spice. The wine is ripe and juicy with raspberry, rhubarb, and a nuance of spice. It is simple yet compelling, and easy to drink. Pairing options are unlimited for this versatile red wine. 88 points.

Next, I went further south to try Lu Rappaio Primitivo di Manduria, 2020, Puglia, Italy, $19.00. This wine comes in a distinct, compelling bottle that grabs the eye. I like that in a gift wine. Primitivo is an ancestral grape of Zinfandel that we see today in California. The wine is deep garnet in the glass and emits aromas of black fruit, chocolate, and a hint of anise. The wine is rich and full on the palate, enveloping the mouth with concentrated black plum, spice, and dark chocolate. It has an understated elegance that draws you in. Compelling and delicious. 89 points.

The final wine is Bellifolli Nero D’ Avola, 2020, Sicily, Italy, $22.00. Sicily is an enchanting wine region that has come to the forefront of Italian wine in recent years. It has a wide variety of terroir ranging from the warm flatlands at sea level to the high altitude cool climate volcanic region on Mount Etna. Perhaps the most well-known red Sicilian grape variety is Nero D’ Avola. The Bellifolli Nero D’ Avola is deep garnet in the glass and offers opulent perfume notes, juicy black plums, and cherry. The wine is unique and inviting with flavors of black cherry, boysenberry, black licorice, and spice. Distinct, interesting, and tasty. 90 points.

Carmela’s lobster bisque was an easy pairing. Each of these red wines worked nicely with the creamy richness of this soup, however, the Bellfolli Nero D’ Avola was a superior match. The sweet lobster drew out even more of the dark fruit notes in the wine and the wine made the bisque taste even more delicious than it was on its own.

For giving the gift of wine, all of these wines are of high quality, come with festive packaging, and are moderately priced. The trifecta of wine selection for presenting to the discerning wine drinker.