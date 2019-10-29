VALPOLICELLA, Italy – Northern Italy is home to some of the world’s most interesting wines. There are hundreds of unique grape varieties produced by numerous producers. One important region is Veneto and the wines from Valpolicella.
While escorting a group of Nebraska wine lovers on a visit to Italy we made a stop in Valpolicella to visit Zeni winery. This winery is located on the scenic shores of Lake Garda, about 20 minutes away from Verona, the charming medieval city that is the setting for William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
We were hosted by Federica Zeni, who showed us the wineries cavernous cellar and described the history of Zeni winery. Zeni is one the most historic Valpolicella producers, and their vineyards and winery are spectacular.
The wines of Valpolicella are unique in their production. Valpolicella is a blend of three grapes. Corvina is the primary variety, and it is blended with varying parts of rondinella (or corvinone) and molinara. All of these varieties are specific to the Veneto region.
Valpolicella Classico is pretty straight forward. After a normal harvest, the wine is fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks and then bottled.
But when they make Amarone della Valpolicella things get interesting. For this wine, the grapes are harvested late, allowing for greater concentration of juice in the grapes. Then the grapes are placed in containers and allowed to dry for about 4 months in a cool dry place. During this time, the juice becomes even more concentrated as the grapes begin to raisin.
The grapes are then pressed and fermented in stainless steel tanks before being aged in large oak casks for 2 to 3 years. To make things even more compelling these enterprising wine makers use the left-over skins and pulp from the Amarone to make a second fermentation pass of the Valpolicella juice to make “Ripasso” (re-pass). This allows for a third wine that has characteristics of the Amarone without the long aging requirement. This method is employed by other wine makers in this region as well.
You have free articles remaining.
While in Zeni’s cellar, I tried all three of these wines in sequence.
I started with Zeni Valpolicella Classico, 2017, Valpolicella, Italy, $17. This wine is light ruby red in the glass with bright and evocative fresh violet, red raspberry and cherry aromas. On the palate, the wine is light and easy to drink with expressive red fruit and a hint of spice. Very approachable and delicious. 88 points
Next, I tried the Zeni Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, 2016, Valpolicella, Italy, $25. Deep garnett hues with subtle aromas of plum, blackberry and a hint of rose pedals. The wine is firm with pleasant tannins, medium body and round feel in mouth. It has black fruit and bing cherry and a hint of nutmeg, with pleasant intensity and a nice lingering finish. 89 points
The last wine was Zeni Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, 2016, Valpolicella, Italy, $45. Deep garnett in the glass with gentle scents of black cherry, vanilla and spice. The wine is full bodied and intense on the palate with powerful dark fruit, black licorice and complicated spice notes. The wine is bold and burly but has an element of sweet fruit that makes it compelling. Love this wine. 91 points.
This was one of my favorite tastings in a long time. It’s possible the scores of these wines are favorably impacted by the fact that the wine was tasted in a remarkable setting and in the company of fellow Nebraska wine lovers, but these wines are without question of great quality.
For wine lovers interested in trying new varieties made with unique wine making techniques, the wines of Valpolicella are a can’t-miss opportunity to try something special.