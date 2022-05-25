Lincoln Uncorked: Unique wine varieties make fresh sushi special

There are many grape varieties in the world. So many that it would be hard for one person to try them all in a lifetime. This column explores three white grapes not often seen in local wine stores, but if you call around to your favorite wine stop, you can find some. Experiencing new wines is always worth the time.

I sought wines that were unique, but also ideal for the warm weather upon us. Wines that are pleasant while enjoying the patio, and also well suited for fresh sushi. For food to pair with these wines, I tried Kinja Sushi & Japanese Cuisine, 70th and Pioneers. I picked an assortment of sushi rolls. The sushi ranged from uncooked sushi rolls that are fresh, with a firm, fleshy texture and delicious flavors to some of their signature rolls, which are rich with unique flavor combinations like cream cheese, tempura shrimp, crab, and crisp veggies. This place is a gem and their sushi is ideal for pairing with crisp white wines.

For wine, I started with Valle Dell’ Acate “Bellifoli” Inzolia, 2019, Sicily, Italy, $21.00. Sicily offers some unique and exciting wines. With its mild Mediterranean climate and history of winemaking, I’m always tempted to pick up wines from Sicily. Inzolia is one variety occasionally found in the U. S. but it’s not common. This wine is light golden yellow in the glass and very aromatic. On the nose, it offers pineapple, pear, crushed red apple and tropical fruit. The scents lead to flavors of bright pineapple, citrus, ripe melon and a vibrant, enticing crispness that delights the palate. It’s springtime in a glass. 89 points.

Next, I tried Robertson Winery Chenin Blanc, 2019, Robertson, South Africa, $12.99. To be fair, Chenin Blanc can be found in many stores, but there are not too many from South Africa available locally. Sometimes you can find hidden stars in South African wines. This wine is light yellow in the glass and has subdued aromas of white fruit and orange blossom, on the palate the wine kind of explodes with mineral, tangerine, lime, and ripe pears. It finishes clean and bright with a delicate softness. 87 points.

The final wine I tried is Can Feixes, Blanc Seleccio, 2019, Penedes, Spain, $18.00. This wine is a blend of Parelleda and Macabeo with a touch of Malvasia and Chardonnay. It’s pale yellow in the glass with overt scents of lemon, lime, and green apple. The citrus on the nose flows into ripe citrus on the palate joined by honeydew melon and apple with a searing acidity that embraces the whole mouth. This wine is juicy, lively, and delicious. Uncommonly refreshing. 90 points.

These three wines paired with Kinja’s sushi were all spectacular. The synergies created between the delicate sushi dishes were exciting. The tender, flavorful fish brought out flavors in each of these wines that were not distinguishable when drinking the wines by themselves. In a similar fashion, the more robust and complex flavors of the signature sushi dishes were brought even more to the forefront with these delightful wines.

The Can Feixes, Blanc Seleccio is at a level above most wine pairings when united with Kinja’s sushi. The ripe citrus and the acidity were near perfect in drawing out compelling flavors. It is as if this wine was created to go with great sushi. Pairings like this are truly something to appreciate.

Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

