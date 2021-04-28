Lincoln Uncorked: Unique white wine exceptional for spicy Indian cuisine

In recent years I’ve gained appreciation for well-made Indian cuisine. With so many interesting flavors, spices and textures, there is something for everyone on an Indian restaurant’s menu.

I’ve heard people say that Indian food is difficult to pair with wine, but I find that to be completely untrue. In fact, some of the unique flavors that result from a good pairing of wine and flavorful Indian cuisine are like no other.

For this tasting, I tried baingan bharda (bengan berda) from The Oven, which is a local dining treasure that often sets a standard for excellence with its food. The baingan bharda is one such dish -- a vegetarian dish made from mashed and sautéed eggplant blended with garlic, ginger, onion, spices and potatoes. It has a smooth texture and the spices are blended harmoniously to bring out the best flavors of the eggplant and potatoes. The dish is tasty and filling, and the spices are mild but expressive and rich with flavor.