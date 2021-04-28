Lincoln Uncorked: Unique white wine exceptional for spicy Indian cuisine

In recent years I’ve gained appreciation for well-made Indian cuisine. With so many interesting flavors, spices and textures, there is something for everyone on an Indian restaurant’s menu.
I’ve heard people say that Indian food is difficult to pair with wine, but I find that to be completely untrue. In fact, some of the unique flavors that result from a good pairing of wine and flavorful Indian cuisine are like no other.
For this tasting, I tried baingan bharda (bengan berda) from The Oven, which is a local dining treasure that often sets a standard for excellence with its food. The baingan bharda is one such dish -- a vegetarian dish made from mashed and sautéed eggplant blended with garlic, ginger, onion, spices and potatoes. It has a smooth texture and the spices are blended harmoniously to bring out the best flavors of the eggplant and potatoes. The dish is tasty and filling, and the spices are mild but expressive and rich with flavor.
Wine pairing with very flavorful food can be challenging, but when you find a great combination, it’s like winning the lottery. I try to identify the most distinctive flavor in the food and then seek a wine that has flavors that will either enhance that flavor or counterbalance it to create harmony. In the case of this dish, I sought wines that might have a flavor present that would elevate the already flavorful baingan bharda.
For wine, I went across the spectrum and tried a white, rosé and a red. I selected wines that were unique and known for the presence of nice acidity and balanced with the fruit components of the wine. I started with Verbo Malvasia, 2020, Basilicata, Italy $18.00. This is a rare find from an obscure Italian region and a grape variety that always delivers excitement. The wine is golden yellow in the glass with powerful aromas of mango, pineapple and fresh cut white flowers. The wine attacks the center of the palate with vibrant acidity and expressive tropical fruit, under ripe pear and crisp lemon and lime. The wine is a delight. 89 points.
Next, I selected Chateau Montaud Cote’s De Provence Rosé, 2020, Provence, France, $15.00. This rosé is a classic blend of grenache, syrah and mourvedre from Provence, the region that made serious rosé famous. It’s salmon pink in the glass and offers scents of strawberry & cream, rose petals and lemon zest. On the palate the wine is bright and fresh with flavors of strawberries, nectarine and a hint of cranberry. It finishes quick and snappy. 87 points.
The final wine is Montana Crianza, 2017, Rioja, Spain, $16.00. This wine is made from tempranillo, Spain’s most well-known red grape variety and it’s from Rioja, their most famous wine-making region. This wine is deep garnet in the glass and on the nose evokes black plum, toast and cigar box. On the palate the wine is deep and complex with blackberry, cassis, leather, ripe bing cherry and an interesting spice note of the finish. The wine is well balanced with gentle tannins and nice acidity. Terrific wine that hits well above its weight class. 88 points.
The baingan bharda is not only a wonderful dish, it is also very wine-friendly. Each of these wines worked well with this dish. My favorite pairing was with the Verbo Malvasia. This wine not only took the flavors of the baingan bharda to the next level, but the wine became more intense and flavorful after tasting the food. It was spectacular.
Foods high in flavors that are unique can indeed be difficult to pair with, but if you get the pairings right, you can make a good meal memorable.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.