Lincoln Uncorked: The “new” old way of making sparkling wine

Petillant Naturel or Pet-nat is sparkling wine that is taking the wine-loving world by storm. The high-brow sommelier crowd and wine guzzling consumers new to wine drinking seem to find this style of wine compelling.

Pet-nat wines are made in the “Ancestral” style considered to be the first method of producing sparkling wine. In simple terms, the wine is fermented in a vat and then transferred to the bottle before all of the yeast has turned to alcohol. The bottle is sealed with a pop-top or screwcap because carbon dioxide continues to develop in the bottle making bubbles. The wines tend to have a small amount of residual sugar and lower alcohol content. The resulting wine is slightly fizzy, fun and delicious.

To go with the pet-nat wines I stopped by MoMo’s Pizzeria and Ristorante. This is a hip little restaurant with an energetic vibe. It’s owned by Anthony Bonelli who is one of the most engaging restaurateurs in Lincoln. I tried their garlic butter walleye, which is perfectly pain seared and drizzled with a butter sauce that has a subtle garlic flavor. The fish is and topped with fresh summer vegetables and capers and served on a bed of risotto. This walleye is moist, tender and delicious. The dish is perfect to pair with delicate wines.