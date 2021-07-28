Lincoln Uncorked: The “new” old way of making sparkling wine

Petillant Naturel or Pet-nat is sparkling wine that is taking the wine-loving world by storm. The high-brow sommelier crowd and wine guzzling consumers new to wine drinking seem to find this style of wine compelling.
Pet-nat wines are made in the “Ancestral” style considered to be the first method of producing sparkling wine. In simple terms, the wine is fermented in a vat and then transferred to the bottle before all of the yeast has turned to alcohol. The bottle is sealed with a pop-top or screwcap because carbon dioxide continues to develop in the bottle making bubbles. The wines tend to have a small amount of residual sugar and lower alcohol content. The resulting wine is slightly fizzy, fun and delicious.
To go with the pet-nat wines I stopped by MoMo’s Pizzeria and Ristorante. This is a hip little restaurant with an energetic vibe. It’s owned by Anthony Bonelli who is one of the most engaging restaurateurs in Lincoln. I tried their garlic butter walleye, which is perfectly pain seared and drizzled with a butter sauce that has a subtle garlic flavor. The fish is and topped with fresh summer vegetables and capers and served on a bed of risotto. This walleye is moist, tender and delicious. The dish is perfect to pair with delicate wines.
For the pet-nat’s I started with Cirelli “Wines of Anarchy” Vino Bianco Frizzante, NV, Abruzzo, Italy, $23. Produced by one of Italy’s natural wine producers, this wine is made from the Trebbiano variety and is cloudy, pale yellow in the glass and bubbly. It offers scents of peach, melon and citrus. On the palate, the wine has very delicate frizzante bubbles, slightly tart and refreshing with hints of green melon, peach nectar and lime. An intriguing wine. 87 points
Next, I tried Patton Valley Vineyard, Petillant Natural, 2020, Willamette Valley, Oregon, $27. Made at one of Oregon’s most nature-loving wineries by some of the most interesting and fun people you can encounter. Made from pinot noir grapes, this wine is hazy pink with frizzante bubbles. On the nose, the wine has subtle aromas of strawberry, honey and clover. The wine is gentle in the mouth with a lively freshness. Fresh red berries, wild strawberry and a hint of citrus packaged with the delicate bubbles make the wine the wine dangerously easy to drink. 90 points
The last wine I tried is Christophe Pueyo, “Galipette”, NV, Bordeaux, France, $33. This is Muscadelle from France’s well-known Bordeaux region. The wine is cloudy pale yellow in the glass with floral scents joined by pear and subtle herb. It is soft on the palate with intricate bubbles and uplifting flavors of ripe pear, orange peel and crisp apple. This wine is enticing with a combination of gentles mouth-feel and complex fruit that evolves on the palate. 90 points
Paired with the MoMo’s walleye dish, the wines were very good, but not ideal. Each of these wines tried to take center stage with the fish, not allowing the food to lead the show. The Galipette from France did have an intensity that worked well with the intricate flavors of the walleye dish that was compelling.
Perhaps the best word to describe pet-nat wines is fun. Each of these wines and in my experience many pet-nat wines are very approachable, easy to drink and palate-pleasing. This tasting is a perfect example. Pet-nats do tend to be very limited in production and fly off the shelves of most wine shops so if you see something that interests you act quickly and enjoy!
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.