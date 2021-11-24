Lincoln Uncorked: Thanksgiving is a food and wine holiday to be grateful for

There is no holiday that puts food and wine at the center of the celebration like Thanksgiving. While there are many traditions surrounding this holiday, for me it is a chance to share cool wines with friends and family.

Many people like to feature turkey and a wild assortment of side dishes for Thanksgiving and that is where I focused for this column. I stopped by Hy Vee and in their hot foods section picked up white meat turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and cheesy potato hash. A wide assortment of textures and flavors that would be fun to pair with. Each of the dishes was well-prepared, with my favorite being the sweet potatoes that were smashed and baked with brown sugar and topped with melted marshmallows.

The wine possibilities are endless, but for Thanksgiving, I like to focus on wines that are complementary to the meal and approachable for anyone. Thanksgiving is the one time of the year when everyone, even people who never drink wine will enjoy a glass with friends and family. So easy to drink, light and fun are the characteristics I seek.