Lincoln Uncorked: Summer wine gems from the Loire Valley in France

The last wine I tried is Chateaux Soucherie Anjou Rouge "Reliefs," 2017, Anjou, France, $22. Primarily cabernet franc with a touch of grolleau blended in. This wine is deep garnet in the glass and offers enticing black-plum and dark-chocolate notes on the nose. It has light tannins balanced with juicy acidity and a hint of warm earth. The wine has a pleasant intensity and robust flavors of black plum, blackberry, and blueberry. 88 points.

I don’t often pair wine with fruit, but on a sunny afternoon it was the right thing to do and the biscotti from The Mill offered just the right amount of weight to the pairing. The almond and vanilla flavors from the firm cookie were ideal to complete the tasting experience.

It was surprising how well the wines paired up with everything. The red raspberry was extraordinary with the Anjou Blanc; the intensity of the fruit exploded in combination with the wine. In a similar fashion, the cabernet franc in the Rose D’ Anjou was like covering the strawberries in a delicate syrup that brought out the intensity of the fruit. Not to be outdone, the blueberry and the cabernet franc in the Anjou Rouge were somewhat magical. They were harmonious together, each bringing out more depth of flavor than they each had to offer on their own. The Anjou Rouge made me feel like I was sitting in the French countryside.

One of the beautiful things about wine is when it can transport us to another place. This is especially the case during times like these when opportunities for travel and adventure are so uncertain.

Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

