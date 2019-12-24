Lincoln Uncorked: Sparkling wine pairs well with fried chicken

Sparkling wine is an exciting category that is increasing in popularity and consumption. Champagne, France, was once the only show in town for great sparkling wines, but increasingly compelling sparkling wines are being produced in other wine growing regions.
For a wine to be called “Champagne” it has to be sparkling wine produced in the “traditional method” with grapes grown in Champagne, France. The “traditional method” means that after the wine has gone through its initial fermentation, yeast is added to the bottle, where the wine undergoes a secondary fermentation, and the bottles are sealed tight allowing the carbon dioxide nowhere to escape and thus the bubbles stay with the wine.
After the desired time in the bottle, the seal is removed, a small dosage of sugar is often added, and a large cork is inserted and sealed by a wire cage device. This method is used around the world to make amazing sparkling wines.
Another trend is pairing fried chicken with sparkling wine. I’ve met numerous wine lovers in the past couple of years who cite this combination as their favorite wine and food pairing. For this tasting I picked up fried chicken to go from M & J’s Southern Style Foods. This new place is one of the most ornate restaurants in Lincoln. Their fried chicken is a specialty, and it’s legit. The breading is a light dusting with delicate spices and almost what tastes like a hint of citrus. The meat is moist and flavorful. It’s a real treat.
For the wine I started with Carpene Malvolti Prosecco, NV, Veneto, Italy, $19. Prosecco is not made in the “traditional method.” It goes through its second fermentation in large tanks where soft bubbles result. This producer, located near Venice, Italy, lays claim to being the world’s original producer of prosecco. The wine is light yellow, exhibiting aromas of apple, pear and honey. It has gentle bubbles that invigorate the palate. The wine is simple but direct with flavors of lime, crisp melon and golden delicious apple. It is clean, pleasant and without flaw. 87 points
Next, I tried Chapillon “Secret” Cava, NV, Calatayud, Spain, $24. Made from Chardonnay and Macabeo, this wine is produced in the traditional method with the wine spending 16 months with yeast in the bottle. Pale yellow in the glass, it offers scents of fresh baked bread, baked apple and a hint of caramel. It has firm bubbles and draws tastes of apple pie, light citrus and ripe pear. Approachable and pleasant. 87 points
The final wine, Pierre Moncuit “Hugues De Coulmet” Blanc De Blancs, Champagne, France, $50. This Champagne is made in small quantity by a grower/producer. The winery is owned by a second-generation female, a rare distinction. This wine spends three years in the bottle with yeast. The wine is 100 percent chardonnay and is pale yellow in the glass. On the nose it offers scents of fresh pastry, lemon torte and ripe Bartlett pear. The wine has an appealing froth that envelopes the palate with intense but soft bubbles. The wine is evocative with minerality and flavors of baked bread, key lime and a subtle nuance of pineapple. A special treat. 91 points
As good as the Pierre Moncuit is alone in the glass, it was excellent with M & J’s fried chicken. It was as if the chicken were somehow wrapped in the best fresh bakery roll ever made. The delicate spices in the chicken were brought to life by the minerality and intensity of the wine. The hint of citrus that I perceived in the chicken became explosive and delicious with the wine.
Grower/producer Champagne may not be for everyday consumption because of the price tag, but this Pierre Moncuit wine is a bargain for the price. I’ve had Champagne at three times the price that did not taste nearly as good. More notable, the other sparkling wines are great wines for daily consumption but far easier on the wallet.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.