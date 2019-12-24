Lincoln Uncorked: Sparkling wine pairs well with fried chicken

Sparkling wine is an exciting category that is increasing in popularity and consumption. Champagne, France, was once the only show in town for great sparkling wines, but increasingly compelling sparkling wines are being produced in other wine growing regions.

For a wine to be called “Champagne” it has to be sparkling wine produced in the “traditional method” with grapes grown in Champagne, France. The “traditional method” means that after the wine has gone through its initial fermentation, yeast is added to the bottle, where the wine undergoes a secondary fermentation, and the bottles are sealed tight allowing the carbon dioxide nowhere to escape and thus the bubbles stay with the wine.

After the desired time in the bottle, the seal is removed, a small dosage of sugar is often added, and a large cork is inserted and sealed by a wire cage device. This method is used around the world to make amazing sparkling wines.