Lincoln Uncorked: Sparkling wine makes fried chicken shine

There’s something celebratory and special about quality sparkling wine, especially during the holiday season. But great sparkling wine paired with fried chicken takes food and wine enjoyment to the next level.
Leon’s Gourmet Grocer may make the best fried chicken in Lincoln. It’s golden brown with a crispy exterior that has the right combination of saltiness, slightly oily texture, and spices, and inside, the chicken is tender, juicy, and flavorful. It’s perfect for pairing with sparkling wine.
Pairing Champagne and other fine sparkling wine may seem counterintuitive, but it’s a flavor duo that a group of sommeliers introduced to me a few years ago. Ever since I tried it I’ve been hooked. The crispy goodness and fattiness of the chicken bring out nuances of flavor from the wines that I never knew existed.
For wines, I started in Spain with Mestres 1312 Cava Reserva Brut, 2018, Penedes, Spain, $20.00. Mestres is perhaps Spain’s greatest Cava producer, with a lineup of wines that rivals many champagnes, but comes with a much lower price tag. This wine is a 3-grape blend of indigenous Spanish varieties produced in the traditional method with the wine on the lees for 20 months in the bottle. The wine is pale yellow in the glass offering notes of golden apple, pear, and honey on the nose. It has firm, persistent bubbles and is fresh and lively with flavors of muted apple, subtle citrus and it finishes clean and refreshing. A rock star wine at this price point. 89 points.
Next, I moved to Northern Italy, Monzio Compagnoni, Franciacorta, 2014, Lombardy, Italy, $30.00. Franciacorta is the Italian answer to Champagne. Produced in Lombardy, Northern Italy’s lake country, this wine is racked and riddled in the bottle for over two years, resulting in a remarkable wine that is light golden yellow in the glass. This wine is primarily chardonnay with pinot noir that exudes aromas of ripe pear, fresh-baked brioche, and toasted almonds, that follows with intense bubbles joined by ripe pear, honey, and vanilla. The structure is firm and dense with a roundness that envelopes the palate and finishes with an opulent richness. A delicious wine that is worthy of a celebration. 90 points.
The final wine I tried is Champagne Dumangin La Cuvee 17, NV, Champagne, France, $40.00. Nothing screams quality and luxury like true champagne. This is a grower/producer wine made from estate fruit. This is a key distinction for Champagne, this producer is not buying negociant fruit as many famous labels in this region. When winemaker Giles Dumangin visited our market he said the famous labels make his job easier, because he is able to produce higher quality wine and his wines can be purchased at lower prices. It’s a consumer win. The Cuvee 17 is a blend of equal parts chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier. The wine is clear with a tinge of yellow in the glass and has scents of fresh citrus, quince, and a toasty note. Firm bubbles with a high-brow mouth-feel that makes you feel like you are on a yacht of the French Riviera. It is fresh and vibrant enveloping the palate with elegance and structure. Green citrus, subtle pear, and elderflower encompass this delicious sparkling wine. If you find this wine at this price get a few. 91 points.
With Leon’s fried chicken, the wines truly rose to the next level, the tender, juicy chicken and its tasty fried exterior brought out flavors that were previously muted in the wines. Each of these wines was enhanced by the fried chicken, but the Italian Franciacorta was remarkable in combination. Because of the age of the wine, some deep rich fruit flavors emerged that I’ve never tasted before in a sparkling wine.
New Year’s Eve is Friday and this may be the most popular day of the year to drink sparkling wine. If sparkling wine is not part of your current wine journey yet, I highly encourage it.
Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.