Lincoln Uncorked: Sparkling wine makes fried chicken shine

Next, I moved to Northern Italy, Monzio Compagnoni, Franciacorta, 2014, Lombardy, Italy, $30.00 . Franciacorta is the Italian answer to Champagne. Produced in Lombardy, Northern Italy’s lake country, this wine is racked and riddled in the bottle for over two years, resulting in a remarkable wine that is light golden yellow in the glass. This wine is primarily chardonnay with pinot noir that exudes aromas of ripe pear, fresh-baked brioche, and toasted almonds, that follows with intense bubbles joined by ripe pear, honey, and vanilla. The structure is firm and dense with a roundness that envelopes the palate and finishes with an opulent richness. A delicious wine that is worthy of a celebration. 90 points .

The final wine I tried is Champagne Dumangin La Cuvee 17, NV, Champagne, France, $40.00. Nothing screams quality and luxury like true champagne. This is a grower/producer wine made from estate fruit. This is a key distinction for Champagne, this producer is not buying negociant fruit as many famous labels in this region. When winemaker Giles Dumangin visited our market he said the famous labels make his job easier, because he is able to produce higher quality wine and his wines can be purchased at lower prices. It’s a consumer win. The Cuvee 17 is a blend of equal parts chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier. The wine is clear with a tinge of yellow in the glass and has scents of fresh citrus, quince, and a toasty note. Firm bubbles with a high-brow mouth-feel that makes you feel like you are on a yacht of the French Riviera. It is fresh and vibrant enveloping the palate with elegance and structure. Green citrus, subtle pear, and elderflower encompass this delicious sparkling wine. If you find this wine at this price get a few. 91 points.