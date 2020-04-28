Lincoln Uncorked: Spanish whites perfect for the patio

Warmer weather is finally here and with it more chances to enjoy wine and dining on the patio. I’ve found white wines from Spain to be an ideal option for this time of year. Good whites from Spain tend to be crisp, with nice acidity and unique flavor profiles.
Spanish white wine varieties are uncommon in our market and can be difficult to find in local stores, but when you find them, they are fun to try. I was able to find three very interesting varieties in Lincoln, all from Spanish wine regions obscure to most wine drinkers.
For food, I stopped by The Parthenon and carried out their Chicken Gyro Supreme. This ended up being a spectacular dish with enormous portions of tender grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions and peppers, then topped with chunks (not crumbles) of velvety smooth feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.
It was too much food to wrap the pita around, despite my best efforts, but it was full of flavor. For a side I got fried green tomatoes that were also memorable. Lucky for me, the meal screamed for crisp white wine!
I started with Frago Do Corvo Godello, 2017, Monterrei, Spain, $20. From the northwest corner of Spain in the region of Galicia, this wine is pale yellow in the glass and offers scents of bosc pear, honey and a hint of spice. It has robust acidity that spreads throughout the mouth. The spice and delicate pear flavors follow through on the palate with a refreshing, clean finish. 88 points.
Next, I tried, Buil & Gine “Nosis” Verdejo, 2018, Rueda, Spain, $14. Located in North Central Spain, Rueda is a wine region known for the Verdejo variety. This wine is pale yellow and has aromas of lemony citrus, elderflower and quince. It is clean and refreshing on the palate, with bright juicy citrus, tropical fruit and pear accents. I love this wine! 88 points.
The last wine I tried was Eira Dos Mouros, Treixadura, Ribeiro, Spain, $15. Another unique wine from the most northwest corner of Spain, this Treixadura is pale yellow in the glass and on the nose, the wine is aromatic and floral with orange blossoms and mango. In the mouth, the wine is expressive, lively and crisp with ripe citrus flavors that expand throughout the palate with a clean finish that begs you to take another sip. 88 points.
The wines are all exceptional and The Parthenon’s chicken gyro supreme is a hit, but together they are even better. The gyro has intense flavors from the sautéed vegetables and tzatziki sauce but is balanced by the creamy and tangy flavors of feta cheese. Each of these wines cuts directly through the intense flavors and finds a harmonious place on the palate, with each sip of wine being rewarded with another bite of the tasty chicken dish. My favorite with the gyro is the Eira Dos Mouros Treixadura. It’s floral notes and lively acidity make it an ideal match for the food.
Spring is a great time to enjoy outdoor dining again. Even better when wine and good pairings align well together. This is a great time to try something new and exciting!
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.
