Lincoln Uncorked: Spain a land of unique wines and great value

For wine, I started with Estrada Palacio “Vispius,” 2019, Somontano, Spain, $18. The wine is a blend of garnacha and tempranillo. Somontano is a warm-growing area in north-central Spain, and the wine reflects the region. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers scents of bright cherry, plum, and cassis. On the palate, the wine is clean and lively with generous ripe-cherry and pomegranate flavors and a hint of cranberry. Less than 2,000 cases produced. 88 points.

Next, I tried Filoxera “Sentada la Bestia," 2016, Valencia, Spain, $26. This wine is a blend predominantly Monastrell. It is deep garnet in the glass. The wine has compelling aromas of wild raspberry, dried black fruit clove and a nuanced Indian spice note. The wan has intense flavors of candied black fruit, red licorice and raspberry jam, and a long pleasant finish. This wine is as unique as it is delicious. 89 points.

The last wine was Fraga Do Corvo, Mencia, 2017, Monterrei, Spain, $18. This wine is delicately fragrant with rose petal, blueberry, and vanilla. In the mouth, the wine is round and opulent with generous blue fruit, rich black plum and vanilla. The wine is expressive but at the same time refined and elegant. The wine is a treat. 88 points.