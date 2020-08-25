Lincoln Uncorked: Spain a land of unique wines and great value

Spain is a great wine-producing country that often is lost in the mix of the winemaking countries of Europe. It has many producers deeply connected to the Old World while at the same time a youth movement developing a more modern style.
With wine produced in every region of the country, Spain is always in the top three for the volume of wine exported. There are many unique grape varieties native to Spain; some rarely seen in wine shops near us. For this tasting, I selected wines from relatively obscure regions and producers who produce limited quantities of wine.
Spain also offers interesting cuisine, much of it ideal for pairing with wine.
Lincoln has its own little corner of Spain in the southeast part of town with Sebastian’s Table. It’s the only Spanish restaurant in Nebraska and it offers a rotating variety of Spanish cuisine served “tapas” style, with portions designed for ordering multiple items and sharing with others. The restaurant also has an exclusively Spanish wine list that is remarkable in quality and price.
For this tasting, I tried three items. First came crab-stuffed peppadew, a dish that is at the same time creamy, rich and sweet with tender, flavorful crab meat, stuffed generously in sweet peppadew. After that came steak Romesco, a firm cut of meat with Spanish spices and a bit of a sea salt component cooked to a perfect medium-rare. The last item was duck confit served with house-made sourdough. The duck confit is the ideal combination of interesting flavor and smooth, fatty texture that makes it perfect for wine tasting.
For wine, I started with Estrada Palacio “Vispius,” 2019, Somontano, Spain, $18. The wine is a blend of garnacha and tempranillo. Somontano is a warm-growing area in north-central Spain, and the wine reflects the region. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers scents of bright cherry, plum, and cassis. On the palate, the wine is clean and lively with generous ripe-cherry and pomegranate flavors and a hint of cranberry. Less than 2,000 cases produced. 88 points.
Next, I tried Filoxera “Sentada la Bestia," 2016, Valencia, Spain, $26. This wine is a blend predominantly Monastrell. It is deep garnet in the glass. The wine has compelling aromas of wild raspberry, dried black fruit clove and a nuanced Indian spice note. The wan has intense flavors of candied black fruit, red licorice and raspberry jam, and a long pleasant finish. This wine is as unique as it is delicious. 89 points.
The last wine was Fraga Do Corvo, Mencia, 2017, Monterrei, Spain, $18. This wine is delicately fragrant with rose petal, blueberry, and vanilla. In the mouth, the wine is round and opulent with generous blue fruit, rich black plum and vanilla. The wine is expressive but at the same time refined and elegant. The wine is a treat. 88 points.
This tasting was nothing less than a wine-pairing joy. The Spanish dishes were well prepared by Sebastian’s Table. They were as unique as they were delicious, and, true to form, they were a delight to pair with food. Of particular note, two things stood out. First, the crab-stuffed peppadew and the duck confit were both wonderful wine foods. They were natural pairs and enhanced each of the wines and vice versa. The second thing is that the Fraga Do Corvo Mencia was delightfully modified differently depending on the food. With the peppadew, distinct flavors of plums were expressive, and with the duck confit, blueberry become a dominant flavor.
For wine and food lovers, this is a fun way to taste. With a small group of people and a variety of wines and foods, especially when trying new things, there is no better way to share new experiences with wine and food pairings.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.
