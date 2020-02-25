Lincoln Uncorked: Southern Rhone wines pair well with lamb

The Southern Rhone river valley is one of the more prolific wine growing regions in France. With a Mediterranean climate and production of numerous varieties, the choices of wine from this area are limitless. It’s also a region where a wine consumer can find great values. From entry level wines that offer quality at very reasonable prices to wines of distinction that are still affordable, they can all be found in the Southern Rhone.
One of the more interesting producers in this region is the Brotte family. They own a variety of estates within the Rhone and have been producing wines of distinction for five generations. I reviewed three wines from this producer, because I find their wines to be a great representation of this region and everything they produce is of great quality.
For this tasting I stopped by The Normandy, a tiny French-style Bistro owned by Eric and Emily Post, a charming couple who approaches their profession with passion. I ordered their rack of lamb, because lamb and wines from the Southern Rhone are among my favorite pairings. The Normandy’s lamb was seared to perfection on the outside, leaving the medium rare meat on the inside tender and robust with flavor. The outside of the dish was braised with garlic, rosemary, black pepper and olive oil. I’m not sure where you could find better lamb.
For the wine, I started with Brotte Esprit Barville Cote du Rhone Blanc 2018, Rhone, France, $16. It’s straw yellow in the glass and offers aromas of apricot, honey and ripe pears which gave way to flavors of pineapple, pear and a hint of lemon. The wine is lean on the front of the palate but has bright and tart notes on the center of the palate that linger through the finish. A nice wine. 86 points.
Next, I tried Brotte “Creation Grosset” Carianne, 2017, Rhone, France, $18. This wine is made from primarily grenache, which is the most important variety in the Southern Rhone Valley and blended with mourvedre and syrah. The wine is deep garnet in the glass with scents of plums, wild raspberry and jam. The flavors are robust, with black fruits, spice and graphite notes. The wine has grippy tannins that intrigue the palate. 88 points.
The last wine I tried is Brotte Chateauneuf du Pape, 2016, Rhone, France, $45. Chateauneuf du Pape is the “grand wine” of the region. Comprised of the estate’s best grenache and blended with mourvedre and syrah, special care is taken with this wine in production. The wine emotes boysenberry and black raspberry with hints of vanilla on the nose. On the palate, the wine is round and silky, smooth in mouth with soft tannins. It has flavors of over-ripe plums, dark fruit and delicate spice notes and has a lengthy, pleasing finish. This is an outstanding wine. 91 points.
The pairing of the red wines with the lamb was ideal, whereas the white wine was not up to the task, but this is to be expected. Both of the reds seemed to draw even more bold taste sensations from the flavorful lamb dish. The Carianne Grosset and the Chateauneuf du Pape seemed to serve as a spice for the lamb that was prepared in a simple but flavorful technique. Interestingly, the Carianne Grosset was my favorite pair with the lamb, despite the even higher quality of the Chateauneuf du Pape on its own.
Exploring wines from specific wine regions is an interesting way to learn about wines and places where they come from. The Southern Rhone is not a place to ignore. I hope during your next visit to the wine shop you will seek wines from this great wine-making region.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.