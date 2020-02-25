Lincoln Uncorked: Southern Rhone wines pair well with lamb

The Southern Rhone river valley is one of the more prolific wine growing regions in France. With a Mediterranean climate and production of numerous varieties, the choices of wine from this area are limitless. It’s also a region where a wine consumer can find great values. From entry level wines that offer quality at very reasonable prices to wines of distinction that are still affordable, they can all be found in the Southern Rhone.

One of the more interesting producers in this region is the Brotte family. They own a variety of estates within the Rhone and have been producing wines of distinction for five generations. I reviewed three wines from this producer, because I find their wines to be a great representation of this region and everything they produce is of great quality.

For this tasting I stopped by The Normandy, a tiny French-style Bistro owned by Eric and Emily Post, a charming couple who approaches their profession with passion. I ordered their rack of lamb, because lamb and wines from the Southern Rhone are among my favorite pairings. The Normandy’s lamb was seared to perfection on the outside, leaving the medium rare meat on the inside tender and robust with flavor. The outside of the dish was braised with garlic, rosemary, black pepper and olive oil. I’m not sure where you could find better lamb.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}