Lincoln Uncorked: Southern Italian wines a magical pairing with pan pizza

Wine and pizza may be one of the most underrated pairing combinations in the culinary world. Pairing pizza with wines from southern Italy is even more obscure. This month I found some pairings that have changed my perspective.

I’ve always found Sangiovese-based wines from Tuscany and Barberas from Piedmont to be excellent wines to enhance the experience of enjoying a well-made pizza. But what about Aglianico from Campania? Aglianico is the most distinguished red grape in southern Italy, the birthplace of pizza (Naples, Italy holds this distinction). At present, wines from southern Italy are not common at local wine shops, but they can be found.

Wine regions in southern Italy benefit from a mild maritime climate, proximately to the sea as well as many soil types including volcanic soil. Many wineries in Campania are within eyesight of the imposing Mount Vesuvius, which famously erupted over Pompeii in 79 AD. There are many indigenous Italian grape varieties both red and white in this part of Italy, but I settled on Aglianico. This variety is known for its deep, rich flavors, tannins, and acidity.

For the pizza, I picked up a cheese pizza from Vic’s. This is the first time I tried Vic's, but it won’t be the last. It’s a pan pizza with a light delicate crust that is flavorful but not greasy, the generous cheesy topping is caramelized golden brown on the top and the flavors on top are an ideal combination of cheese, oil, salt, and garlic. It’s pretty spectacular.

For wine I started with Masseria Frattasi “Caudium” Aglianico, 2020, Campania, Italy, $21.00. Produced by a historic family winery located in the Sannio hillsides near Naples, the wine is deep garnet in the glass and offers scents of raspberry, cherry, licorice, and toast. On the palate, the wine is bright with flavors of black currant, hickory, blackberry, and a hint of smoke. The tannins present a slight but persistent grip on side of the mouth. 89 points.

Next, I tried Trabucca “erre” Aglianico, 2018, Campania, Italy, $19.99. This is a modern winery in the Northernmost region of Campania. The winemaker Nicola Trabucca is young and imaginative, and his wine displays a modern winemaking approach. The wine is deep garnet in the glass, and on the nose evokes aromas of candied plums, dried flowers, and vanilla. In the mouth, the wine is smooth and silky with rich flavors of black plums, vanilla, spice, and a balsamic note. Delicious. 89 points.

The last wine I selected is Cantina Di Venosa “Verbo” Aglianico Del Vulture, 2018, Basilicata, Italy, $17.99. This winery is located in Basilicata in the far southern part of Italy. The soils are volcanic, and the climate is warm in this area. The wine is ruby red, and it has expressive red fruit aromas of raspberry, strawberry jam, and black currant. It has bright flavors of cherry, red currant, and spice on the front palate that expand throughout the mouth with rich tannins. The wine finishes with impressive depth. The way the tannins transition through the palate is fascinating. 88 points.

Pairing these wines with Vic’s pizza is where the magic begins. The texture and flavors of Vic’s pizza make it a treasure to pair with wine. Each of the three Aglianico's is very good without food, but Vic's pizza drew out an intensity of flavor that is unique and special. In particular, the Trabucco “Erre” became Aglianico taken to the next level. The depth of flavors that emerged from this food and wine pairing is legendary.

Aglianico is my new “go-to” for this style of pizza. While this style of pizza is very different from the original Neapolitan style, it is delicious and works well with the wines produced in that region.

Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

