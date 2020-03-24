Lincoln Uncorked: Skip the hoops, but stick with the wine

Ordinarily we'd be less than two weeks away from the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four. The four best teams battle it out to determine who is the best in the land. It’s become my tradition on Final Four weekend weekend to grab a pizza and pick the best of four great wines to pair with it.

Because of the coronavirus, however, the tournament was canceled. Fortunately, many local restaurants remain open for carryout, Valentino’s included. So I picked up a large hamburger pizza and was primed for my pizza Final Four tradition a little early.

Pizza is a food people increasingly recognize as great to pair with wine. It’s long been one of my favorites. The Valentino’s pizza is particularly ideal because of the generous cheese topping that is baked to a golden brown, the tender almost pastry-like crust and pleasantly sweet tomato sauce. It’s perfect for my Final Four project.

For this tasting I matched two groups of two wines to see which would go best with the pizza. The competition was to determine wine that worked best with the pizza, not necessarily the better wine.

The wines I picked are all from Italy, as these tend to be my favorites to pair with pizza.

I started with a wine from Piedmont versus a wine from Abruzzo.

