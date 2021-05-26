Lincoln Uncorked: Sauvignon blanc a wine that reflects its terroir

Terroir is a common term with wine drinkers. It’s a French word that describes the unique environment a wine comes from and includes soil type, climate, farming techniques and environmental influences.
Sauvignon blanc is a grape variety that reflects its terroir in very different and distinguishable ways based on where the vines are located. For this column I tried three sauvignon blancs, each from very different regions of the world with different terroir in order to discern the differences.
To pair with the sauvignon blancs I grabbed some sushi rolls from Ginger Grill. I tried three different sushi rolls to see how well the wines would go with each. They were all cooked rolls and I went with a Philadelphia roll with cream cheese and smoked salmon, a Boston roll with shrimp and cucumber, and a salmon tempura roll with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. The sushi was very well made with firm rice surrounding enticing flavor combinations that emphasize one unique flavor with other ingredients adding nuance and texture. While I’m not an expert on sushi, I think this must be how it should be made.
For wine, I started with Monsieur Touton Sauvignon, 2019, Bordeaux France, $13.00. Bordeaux is where sauvignon blanc originated. Close to the Atlantic coast in France and known for stony, gravely soil, sauvignon blanc from this region benefits from the coastal climate. This wine is pale yellow in the glass with scents of lemon peel, gooseberry and a hint of honey. The wine is crisp, dry and lively on the palate with flavors of Golden Delicious apples, lime and lemons. 86 points.
Next, I tried Bastianich Sauvignon, 2017, Friuli, Italy, $18.00. It is from the beautiful hillsides of Friuli with vineyards located between the Adriatic Sea to the south and the Dolomite mountains to the north. Some of the world’s greatest white wines are from this region. The grapes benefit from the steep slopes of the vineyard, the rocky soils, and the warm daytime temperatures and cool evenings. This sauvignon blanc is produced by Lidia Bastianich, a celebrity chef and restaurateur. The wine is pale yellow and offers honey, over-ripe pear and straw on the nose. The wine has structure and depth benefiting from a couple of years in the bottle. On the palate it delights with candied peach, cardamom and apricot nectar. A unique and interesting flavor profile. 87 points.
The final wine is Fernlands, Sauvignon Blanc, 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand, $14.00. Marlborough offers a cool climate and proximity to the ocean. This wine is pale yellow in the glass and on the nose exhibits grapefruit, quince and a hint of fresh grass. On the palate the wine is intense with crisp acidity and the driving citrus flavors of grapefruit accentuated by gooseberry, lemon and a lingering stone fruit finish. Love this wine. 88 points.
Pairing these sauvignon blancs with the sushi was a delight! While the sushi itself was an exercise in accentuating the flavors of a focus ingredient, these wines paired with the sushi took that process to higher levels. Each of these wines intensified the already wonderful flavors of the sushi. Each wine actually brought out unique flavors that were different from the other wines in the group. For example, the Bastianich made the smoky flavors of the Philadelphia roll explode, and conversely, the smoky salmon made the next sip of this sauvignon blanc even more special.
This tasting demonstrates to me how well food with intense flavors can become even more enjoyable with the well-paired wine. It also shows how wine that is enjoyable on its own can become even better with well-placed flavors on the palate.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.