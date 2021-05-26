Lincoln Uncorked: Sauvignon blanc a wine that reflects its terroir

Next, I tried Bastianich Sauvignon, 2017, Friuli, Italy, $18.00. It is from the beautiful hillsides of Friuli with vineyards located between the Adriatic Sea to the south and the Dolomite mountains to the north. Some of the world’s greatest white wines are from this region. The grapes benefit from the steep slopes of the vineyard, the rocky soils, and the warm daytime temperatures and cool evenings. This sauvignon blanc is produced by Lidia Bastianich, a celebrity chef and restaurateur. The wine is pale yellow and offers honey, over-ripe pear and straw on the nose. The wine has structure and depth benefiting from a couple of years in the bottle. On the palate it delights with candied peach, cardamom and apricot nectar. A unique and interesting flavor profile. 87 points.

The final wine is Fernlands, Sauvignon Blanc, 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand, $14.00. Marlborough offers a cool climate and proximity to the ocean. This wine is pale yellow in the glass and on the nose exhibits grapefruit, quince and a hint of fresh grass. On the palate the wine is intense with crisp acidity and the driving citrus flavors of grapefruit accentuated by gooseberry, lemon and a lingering stone fruit finish. Love this wine. 88 points.