Lincoln Uncorked: Rosé wines perfect for tasty summertime pasta

Dry rosé wine continues to be one of the fastest growing segments of wine in retail sales. In every wine region of the world, wine makers are producing pink wines to the delight of wine lovers everywhere.
The flavor profile of rosé can range from complex and unique to light, fresh and fruity depending on the variety, place of origin and wine-making style. The rosés I find most interesting are fresh and lively with mouthwatering acidity. These wines can be so easy to drink they are a bit dangerous. Best to be cautious to not over-consume.
To pair with the wine, I went to Florio’s Italian Grill in southwest Lincoln and picked up an order of their garlic and basil pasta with chicken and shrimp. The dish is tender grilled chicken, plump juicy shrimp and fresh summer vegetables sautéed with garlic, basil and olive oil, then served on a bed of tender fettuccini noodles and accompanied by fresh-baked dinner rolls. The dish is brilliant in its simplicity and freshness and works well to set up the rosé wines.
For wine, I started with Trulli Primitivo Rosato, 2020, Puglia, Italy, $14. It is made from the Primitivo grape variety in the warmer heal of the Italian boot. The wine is light salmon colored in the glass with orange flecks. Aromas of peach, vanilla, and orange marmalade give way to crisp acidity that drives flavors of melon, peach and ripe citrus. The wine finishes fresh and clean. Super-easy to sip and enjoy. 86 points.
I moved on to Care “Solidarity” Rosé, 2020, Carinena, Spain, $13. Care is a socially conscious winery with proceeds from sales going to various important causes. This wine benefits women suffering from breast cancer. Produced with a blend of cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo, the wine is deep pink in the glass with tints of orange. On the nose the wine offers strawberry, cream, light cherry and honey. It is plush and soft in the mouth with flavors of watermelon, strawberry and hints of wild tropical fruit. The wine is delicious, and each sip begs for another. 86 points.
The final wine I tried is Mapreco Vinho Verde, 2020, Rio Maior, Portugal, $10. Made from various indigenous grapes to Portugal, this wine is salmon pink in the glass with expressive scents of fresh raspberry, strawberry and an intriguing spice note. The wine approaches the tongue with an effervescence that ignites the palate, which is captivated by juicy peach, light cherry and lifted by vibrant acidity. The wine is easy to drink, refreshing, unique and enjoyable. 87 points.
What strikes me most about this tasting is that it’s fun. These wines are all very easy to drink, well-crafted and tasty, yet they are not pretentious or serious. These are wines that can be enjoyed by anyone, from the serious wine enthusiast to the new wine drinker. They are approachable.
With the food the wines did not disappoint. The fresh flavors and acidity each of these wines makes them great for food. With Florio’s delightful pasta dish, the wines brought out even more of the flavors from the fresh summer vegetables, shrimp and chicken. My favorite with the pasta was the Spanish Care “Solidarity” rosé. The delicate softness of this rosé elevated the pasta and the pesto, and the garlic and olive oil sauté seemed to draw out even more flavor from already tasty wine. This is the connection you seek in wine and food.
Summer is the ideal time for rosé. Nothing beats a chilled, refreshing rosé while enjoying a warm day on the patio.
Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.