Lincoln Uncorked: Rosé wines perfect for tasty summertime pasta

I moved on to Care “Solidarity” Rosé, 2020, Carinena, Spain, $13. Care is a socially conscious winery with proceeds from sales going to various important causes. This wine benefits women suffering from breast cancer. Produced with a blend of cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo, the wine is deep pink in the glass with tints of orange. On the nose the wine offers strawberry, cream, light cherry and honey. It is plush and soft in the mouth with flavors of watermelon, strawberry and hints of wild tropical fruit. The wine is delicious, and each sip begs for another. 86 points.

The final wine I tried is Mapreco Vinho Verde, 2020, Rio Maior, Portugal, $10. Made from various indigenous grapes to Portugal, this wine is salmon pink in the glass with expressive scents of fresh raspberry, strawberry and an intriguing spice note. The wine approaches the tongue with an effervescence that ignites the palate, which is captivated by juicy peach, light cherry and lifted by vibrant acidity. The wine is easy to drink, refreshing, unique and enjoyable. 87 points.

What strikes me most about this tasting is that it’s fun. These wines are all very easy to drink, well-crafted and tasty, yet they are not pretentious or serious. These are wines that can be enjoyed by anyone, from the serious wine enthusiast to the new wine drinker. They are approachable.