Lincoln Uncorked: Red blends ward off the winter chill

With freezing temperatures outside, red wine goes to the front of the line. A category of red wine I’ve always enjoyed is red blends. Many of the world’s greatest wines have multiple grapes blended, despite being composed of predominately one variety.

Many people are familiar with Chianti from Tuscany, Italy, a wine primarily made from sangiovese, but it almost always has two or three other varieties blended in. Similarly, great wines from Bordeaux, France, may be predominantly cabernet sauvignon or merlot but typically contain other varieties blended in.

This is a phenomenon that takes place in all wine regions. A winemaker may use different varieties to add color, depth or certain flavors to improve the taste of the wine on the palate. For classified wines, the grapes must be from approved varieties in authorized percentages, but the result can mean the wine tastes slightly different from vintage to vintage. More importantly it can make the wine interesting to taste.

To pair with three red blends, I picked up an order of Mongolia Beef from The Fortune Palace. This dish consists of tender marinated beef strips stir fried with onions and leeks and served over a healthy portion of steamed rice. It is rich in flavor and sticks to the ribs. Great for a cold winter night.

