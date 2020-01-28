Lincoln Uncorked: Red blends ward off the winter chill

With freezing temperatures outside, red wine goes to the front of the line. A category of red wine I’ve always enjoyed is red blends. Many of the world’s greatest wines have multiple grapes blended, despite being composed of predominately one variety.
Many people are familiar with Chianti from Tuscany, Italy, a wine primarily made from sangiovese, but it almost always has two or three other varieties blended in. Similarly, great wines from Bordeaux, France, may be predominantly cabernet sauvignon or merlot but typically contain other varieties blended in.
This is a phenomenon that takes place in all wine regions. A winemaker may use different varieties to add color, depth or certain flavors to improve the taste of the wine on the palate. For classified wines, the grapes must be from approved varieties in authorized percentages, but the result can mean the wine tastes slightly different from vintage to vintage. More importantly it can make the wine interesting to taste.
To pair with three red blends, I picked up an order of Mongolia Beef from The Fortune Palace. This dish consists of tender marinated beef strips stir fried with onions and leeks and served over a healthy portion of steamed rice. It is rich in flavor and sticks to the ribs. Great for a cold winter night.
You have free articles remaining.
For the wine, I started with Pamplin Red I.Q., 2016, Columbia Valley, Washington, $18. The wine is a little over 50 percent cabernet sauvignon, blended with merlot and petite Verdot and aged in French Oak barrels. This is a classic blend that you might see in Bordeaux but works well in the Columbia Valley area as well. The wine is deep garnet in color, and it is aromatic in the glass, emitting scents of black plums, vanilla and herbs. On the palate, the wine is full-bodied with cassis, chocolate, dark fruit, herbs and spices. A wine full of depth and character. 88 points.
Next, I tasted Chateau Francs Magnus “Charles 1er”, 2014, Bordeaux, France, $17. This wine is primarily merlot, supported by cabernet franc and aged in steel tanks. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers floral aromas, with dark fruit and red berry accents. It is soft and round on the palate, with black berry notes and a juicy acidity that is simple but very pleasant. This wine represents its appellation well. 86 points.
The last wine I tried was Tenuta Di Capraia Chianti Classico, 2016, Tuscany, Italy, $20. From the Chianti Classico region, one of Italy’s most historic and well-known wine regions, this wine is ruby red in the glass and offers abundant dark cherry scents, coupled with aromas of damp leaves and cigar box. The wine has tannins that grip the center of the palate and distinct flavors of ripe cherry, red currant and tobacco. The wine is elegant, but a bit sassy, with racy acidity. 89 points.
With the food, the only wine that really worked well was the Chianti Classico. The acidity in it integrated well with the somewhat sweet flavor of the marinated beef in the Chinese dish. The wine had just enough depth to hold its own with the flavorful dish, but the flavors did not clash.
The next time you are purchasing wine, research a bit and see if the wine may be a blend, you may be surprised. Many wines you think are a single variety are getting a little bit of help from supporting grapes. Often it is just what a wine needs to make it even more interesting.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.