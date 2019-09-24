It’s been my observation that wine lovers enjoy new experiences. I’ve also noticed that many of these people enjoy wines that are blended and created by wine makers who have mastered the art of mixing different grape varieties together in portions based on what each grape offers in each vintage. Wine lovers also enjoy finding great wines that don’t empty the wallet.
This month I focused on French red blends from the Mediterranean region.
Winemakers in this area of southern France have mastered the art of blending wines. Many of these talented families have been at it for decades, even centuries. The best are able to take the unique flavor and texture characteristics each variety has to offer to construct harmony in the glass.
Granted, the wine growing regions in south France are not as famous as places like Bordeaux and Burgundy, but their heritage of wine making is proud and accomplished. The region of Languedoc, where two of the wines I tried are from, is actually the most prolific wine producing region in all of France for volume, with many varieties being produced, often blended in production like the wines I sought for this tasting.
To add to the fun, I stopped by The Oven and picked up some appetizers to accompany the wine. Ngawang Rinchen and his sommelier Charlie Ludwig have developed one of the best wine lists in the Midwest, so I figured they would have some food that would work with the wines I selected from southern France. I was correct. An appetizer sampler that had a wide variety of flavors and textures, highlighted by a vegetarian Samosa that was a fried pocket of warm and delicious vegetable goodness, was perfect for pairing and an enormous portion.
You have free articles remaining.
I began the tasting with Ollier Taillefer Faugeres Grande Reserve, 2014, Languedoc, France, $25. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers subtle scents of plum, red currant and a hint of mushroom. It is bright and lively on the palate, medium body, with ripe red cherry, and mineral. Well balanced with hints of sage and warm earth. A pleasant combination of fruit, earth notes and acidity. 87 points
Next, I went with Chateau L’ Argentier Languedoc, 2015, Languedoc, France, $20. Garnet in color with subtle raspberry, sweet cherry and violet aromas, the wine is light and pleasant on the palate with ripe raspberry, strawberry and a delicate spice note. The wine has gentle, fresh acidity and is well balanced with the red fruit flavors. Very enjoyable. 88 points
The final wine I tried was from the southern part of the Rhone region, just east of Languedoc. It is Domaine De Fenouillet Ventoux Rouge, Rhone, France, 2017, $17. Garnet with dark fruit, vanilla and spice on the nose. The wine is soft and round on the palate, well-structured with delicate tannins, and offers crushed black raspberry, dark cherry and a hint of clove. A remarkable wine for the price. 88 points
As I suspected, these wines were fun with the Indian food. These wines are all delicate, with moderate complexity and balanced with acidity. The flavors in these blends were brought out even further with the interesting flavors of The Oven’s appetizers. In particular, the Samosa was a wine lover’s dream as it offered a harmony of flavor and texture that was ideal with each of the wines, but especially stood out with the Fenouillet Ventoux Rouge.