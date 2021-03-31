Lincoln Uncorked: Pizza and wine matchups for the Final Four

This was a heated contest with four wines that all work well with Grata’s delicious pizza. Both first-round matchups ended with an upset. I suspected the Bonfante & Chiarle Barbera D’ Asti would be the best pairing with the pizza, but the Cirelli Rosso was slightly better because its slightly darker fruit was superb with the sausage from the pizza. Another upset in the first round saw the Rugolin Valpolicella take down the Villa Corti Chianti. The ripeness of the Valpolicella with the toasty cheese on the pizza is a compelling combination. The pair made a really tasty wine even better and the wine brought out flavors in the pizza that were hidden. In the end, the Rugolin Valpolicella was this year’s champion. Almost too close to call, but it took a slight edge over the Cirelli Rosso as the best pairing with the pizza.