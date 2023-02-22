Sparkling wine has been on a positive growth trajectory in wine consumption in recent years and why not? Sparkling wine is celebratory, fun, and in many cases just plain tasty. But have you ever tried petillant naturel wine?

Petillant Naturel is the ancient method of making sparkling wine. With this technique, after still wine has fermented, yeast is added to the bottle which is then capped with a crown closure or caged mushroom cork. The yeast remains in the bottle and is never disgorged, as is the case with some sparkling wines, like champagne.

With the petillant naturel, the result is a sparkling wine with yeast sediment in the bottle. In a clear glass bottle, you will see sediment at the bottom of the bottle. Just before opening, you can gently rotate the bottle to stir the sediment throughout the bottle to attain the most enjoyment from the wine. I’ve seen this technique used more in old-world winemaking regions like France and Italy, but now you can find petillant naturel produced in most wine-making regions.

My favorite food pairing with sparkling wines is fried chicken, so I stopped by Leon’s Gourmet Grocer’s deli to grab a chicken dinner to go. Leon’s chicken pairs well with sparkling wines because it has a crispy golden-brown exterior with a slightly oily texture, and a flavorful batter with tasty spices and light saltiness. The meat is tender, juicy, and flavorful inside.

For wines, I started with Marino Abate Inzolita, Sicily, Italy, NV, $22.00. Made from Insolia grapes on the island of Sicily, the packaging is appealing, if not quirky in a dark pug-shaped bottle with shiny gold and shades of blue in a compelling design. The wine is a hazy pale yellow in the glass. It has aromas of lemon, kiwi, and pineapple. On the palate, the bubbles are delicate, and the wine has vibrant tropical fruit notes, pineapple, and a hint of honey that circles the palate and finishes bright and crisp. This wine is fun and delicious. 90 points.

Next, I tried Poggio Del Moro “Pet-Nat” Bianco, Tuscany, Italy, 2021, $29.00. This wine is made by a traditional winemaking family in Tuscany. As I tasted this wine it actually made me think of being on a Tuscan hillside with warm sunshine beaming down. The wine is a unique blend of three indigenous Italian varieties, Trebbiano, Malvasia, and Grechetto. It is cloudy, straw yellow in the glass, and is pleasing to the nose with expressive notes of citrus, damp straw, and elderflower. The wine has a freshness that enlightens the palate with fresh quince, honey, and juicy mango. The finish is pure and clean, and it’s hard to stop sipping. 89 points.

The final wine is Borgo Maragliano “Cha Pi”, Piedmont, Italy, NV, $27.00. This is a rose blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Piedmont, Italy. This blend is often found in Champagne in France, but this Italian wine is made in the petillant naturel method. The result is compelling with a wine that is pretty pink in the glass and that evokes sweet scents of rose petals, cherry, and honey. In the mouth, the delicate bubbles come to a froth and settle gently throughout the palate. The wine has flavors of raspberry, cherry, and a subtle hint of rhubarb. The wine is pleasant and enjoyable. 87 points.

These three wines are all remarkable with Leon’s fried chicken. The bubbles in the wine bring out even more flavor from an already tasty chicken. The fruit flavors that came out of these wines each expressed differently with the chicken but were distinctively complimentary in their own way. My favorite of the three wines with the chicken was the Marino Abate Inzolita. After eating the battered portion of the chicken, an intense bright pineapple flavor danced across the center of my palate and in turn the next bite of chicken was even more flavorful.

If you have never tried fried chicken with sparkling wine I highly recommend that you do. Try a petillant naturel with fried chicken and you might even start your own tradition.