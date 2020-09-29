Lincoln Uncorked: New World cabernet sauvignon with an Old World twist

When wine drinkers think of cabernet sauvignon, places like Bordeaux, France, or Napa Valley, California, initially come to mind. But I’ve found a sweet spot for cabernet south of the United States in South America and even Mexico.
I’ve discovered that many of the great wines being produced in New World regions like Argentina and Chile benefit from the Old World experience of winemakers from Europe. That was the case for this tasting with all three wineries owned by people originally from Europe. I wondered how these wines would represent the very popular cabernet sauvignon variety, and I was not disappointed.
To pair with the wines I picked up steak fajitas from Copal Mexican restaurant. The fajitas included a very generous serving of tender, flavorful steak, with grilled peppers and onions and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and a delicious house-made guacamole. While I don’t always think about wine with Mexican food, the gourmet flavors of this dish changed that preconceived notion.
For wine I stared with Villa Montefiori Cabernet Sangiovese, 2016, Baja, Mexico, $31. This is the first wine I’ve tried from Mexico. The wine is primarily cabernet sauvignon but blended with sangiovese. I have not seen a lot of sangiovese outside of Italy, but the owners of the winery came from Le Marche in east central Italy, so their use of this variety makes perfect sense. The wine is ruby red in the glass and exudes Tuscany on the nose; it offers currant, blackberry and pleasant, warm earth scents. On the palate the wine is vibrant with red fruit, currant, wild cherry and a subtle hint of vanilla. The wine is well-made and delicious. 89 points.
Next, I tried Escudo Rojo, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva, 2018, Valle Del Maipo, Chile, $21. Chile has become a New World area capable of producing great wine. This winery is a project of Baron Philippe Rothschild, perhaps the most famous French winemaking family in history. This wine is deep garnet in the glass and has scents of black plum, musk of the woods and vanilla. The wine is opulent and intense with rich, round, black fruit and tobacco and tar notes. This wine is a powerhouse. 88 points.
The final wine is Fabre Montmayou Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva, 2017, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Produced by a French winemaking family that moved to Argentina from Bordeaux in the 1990s. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers pleasant, sweet aromas of cassis, candied cherries and vanilla. The wine is full bodied but approachable with nicely balanced black plum, dark cherry and a hint of toasted oak. A tasty cabernet with an affordable price tag. 87 points.
With the fajitas from Copal all of these wines were delightful. This pairing opened my eyes to the possibilities of pairing wine with Mexican food. Copal takes a gourmet approach to Mexican food to be certain, but I loved these flavor combinations. My favorite pairing was the Villa Montefiori. I suspect it was the fact that it is blended with sangiovese and that added acidity that made the food sing. Perhaps the most pronounced impact of the food pairing was with the Escudo Rojo. With this pairing the fajitas actually brought down the intensity of the wine noticeably and made the wine exquisite. This was an unexpected, pleasant surprise,
This tasting was eye-opening not only from a pairing perspective, but also for exploring familiar varieties from new places. Chalk one up for the adventure of wine.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.
