Lincoln Uncorked: New World cabernet sauvignon with an Old World twist

When wine drinkers think of cabernet sauvignon, places like Bordeaux, France, or Napa Valley, California, initially come to mind. But I’ve found a sweet spot for cabernet south of the United States in South America and even Mexico.

I’ve discovered that many of the great wines being produced in New World regions like Argentina and Chile benefit from the Old World experience of winemakers from Europe. That was the case for this tasting with all three wineries owned by people originally from Europe. I wondered how these wines would represent the very popular cabernet sauvignon variety, and I was not disappointed.

To pair with the wines I picked up steak fajitas from Copal Mexican restaurant. The fajitas included a very generous serving of tender, flavorful steak, with grilled peppers and onions and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and a delicious house-made guacamole. While I don’t always think about wine with Mexican food, the gourmet flavors of this dish changed that preconceived notion.