Lincoln Uncorked: Natural wine is a delicious trend

Natural winemaking has been the latest hot trend in winemaking and wine consumption in recent years. This trend has now reached Nebraska and wine lovers here are better for it.
Natural winemaking is really about the entire winemaking process — from how the grapes are farmed to how the wine is produced in the winery. The idea behind natural winemaking is minimal human intervention. Biodynamic farming is part of the equation as is fermenting the wine with no additives in the winemaking process. In simple terms, it’s a throwback to how wine has been made for centuries. The bottom line is the thrilling flavors that come through in the wine when this process is executed well.
I selected an Austrian winery called Meinklang. It’s a family operation that focuses on biological harmony not only in the vineyard but on their entire farm. They raise cattle who fertilize the vineyard and grow fruit, vegetables and flowers in addition to the grapes they grow, and they believe all of these elements are integrated together.
With the weather as cold as it has been I made a trek to The Parthenon and ordered their Mousaka. George and Mike Kazas have perfected this traditional Greek dish. It’s a tasty creation of spiced ground beef layered with zucchini, sautéed eggplant, and creamy potatoes then topped with a flavorful tomato-based sauce. This creation is comfort food at its best and warms the belly on a cold winter day. It’s also fun to pair with wine.
For wine, I tried three wines from Meinklang. I started with Meinklang Burgenland White Osterreich, 2019, Pamhagen, Austria, $22. This is a blend of gruner veltliner, riesling, and muscat. The wine pale yellow in the glass and is aromatic in a tempting way, drawing you in with bright floral and citrus notes. On the palate, it is vibrant and crisp with green apple, bright lime and fresh pear flavors. 89 points.
Next, I tried Meinklang Prosa, Pamhagen, Austria, 2019, $18. This is a rosé made from pinot noir that is pretty pink with effervescence in the glass. It offers aromas of peaches and cream and candied red fruit. The wine is pure and supple with flavors of peach, nectarine, fresh strawberry, red raspberry and a hint of citrus. The wine is fun, fresh and tasty. Almost too easy to drink. 90 points.
The final wine was Meinklang Burgenland Red Ostereich, Pamhagen, Austria, 2019, $18. The wine is deep garnet in the glass on the nose it has gorgeous rich red fruit, blackberry, plum and blueberry. The wine is easy and delicate on the palate but with expressive boysenberry, brambleberry, and a hint of baker’s spice. 89 points.
Paired with the Parthenon's Mousaka, the Meinklang Burgenland Red was my favorite although all of the wines worked well. The red however brought out some of the spice flavors of the meat and tomato sauce that made a fantastic dish taste even better.
This is a compelling winemaker. All of their wines have a noticeable freshness that draws you in and their expressiveness makes them even more delicious. It is worth noting that all of these wines were 2019 vintage. These wines are not available in mass quantities and are limited in the market. The winery makes a limited quantity of wine in every vintage. This is common with natural winemakers. The consumer must grab them when they are available. Once they run on we must wait for the next vintage.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.