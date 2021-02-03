Lincoln Uncorked: Natural wine is a delicious trend

Natural winemaking has been the latest hot trend in winemaking and wine consumption in recent years. This trend has now reached Nebraska and wine lovers here are better for it.

Natural winemaking is really about the entire winemaking process — from how the grapes are farmed to how the wine is produced in the winery. The idea behind natural winemaking is minimal human intervention. Biodynamic farming is part of the equation as is fermenting the wine with no additives in the winemaking process. In simple terms, it’s a throwback to how wine has been made for centuries. The bottom line is the thrilling flavors that come through in the wine when this process is executed well.

I selected an Austrian winery called Meinklang. It’s a family operation that focuses on biological harmony not only in the vineyard but on their entire farm. They raise cattle who fertilize the vineyard and grow fruit, vegetables and flowers in addition to the grapes they grow, and they believe all of these elements are integrated together.