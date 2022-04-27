Lincoln Uncorked: Mediterranean wines meet Mediterranean cuisine

In recent years the Mediterranean diet has become a popular way for people to maintain a healthy lifestyle. One component of that diet is moderate consumption of red wine. For this column, I sought to pair red wines from wine production areas close to the Mediterranean Sea with an interesting food dish from this area.

For the food dish, I tried Dammi Dammi Mediterranean Café and Tapas Bar, a downtown Lincoln eatery that focuses on foods from countries all around the Mediterranean Sea. The dish I selected was Moroccan Lamb. This dish caught me by surprise. It has tender juicy chunks of lamb leg meat prepared sous vide. The lamb is smothered in tangy, slightly sweet, but savory pomegranate molasses. The lamb is served on a bed of light fluffy rice and accompanied by grilled vegetables. Perhaps most important, the dish screams for a glass of red wine.

Many of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea produce high-quality wine in good quantity, and many of these wines are available to us here in Lincoln. For this tasting, I started with Poderi Parpinello “San Costantino” Cannonau di Sardegna, 2020, Sardinia, Italy, $19.99. Sardinia is an Italian island that is often referenced as the epicenter of the Mediterranean diet, with 10 times more people per capita reaching the age of 100 than in the United States. Cannonau is the most well-known red wine in Sardinia. The Podere Parpinello Cannonau is an enticing ruby red in the glass. On the nose, there is rose petal, dried fruit, and cherry notes that continue onto the palate, where the wine has gentle tannins that ease down the center of the palate with robust flavors of bright red fruit and subtle spice. It has a clean and lengthy finish. 89 points.

The next wine I tried is Santa Venere Ciro Rosso, 2020, Calabria, Italy, $18.50. This wine is from southern Italy, the arch of the boot if you are looking at a map. The wine is made from Gaglioppo, a unique and uncommon Italian variety. The wine is deep garnet in the glass and has scents of crushed plum, raspberry, and anise. Its gripping tannins are firm across the entire palate. The wine has flavors of juicy black plum, jasmine, and a mild cinnamon note. It has a pleasing ripe fruit finish. 88 points.

The final wine in this tasting is Semeli “Feast” Agiorgitiko, 2019, Peloponnese, Greece, $14.99. I’m often pleasantly surprised at the quality and value of Greek wine and this wine is a good example. Produced from the Greek variety Agiorgitiko, the wine is garnet in the glass with aromas of strawberry jam, black cherry, and red currant. The wine is light on the palate with crisp red fruit notes and gentle acidity. The wine is fruity, pleasant, and easy to drink. A great wine for someone new to trying red wine. 87 points.

Each of these wines paired well with the lamb. Certain dishes while nice on their own, are even better when combined with a wine that complements them, and that is the case with the Dammi Dammi Moroccan Lamb. The best pairing was the Poderi Parpinello “San Constantino” Cannonau di Sardegna. The wine integrated well with the rich sauce the lamb was covered with, and it brought out even more of an already intensely flavored dish. Further, the lamb dish brought out a ripe strawberry flavor from the wine that was not present in the wine consumed itself. This is wine and food harmony.

Wine and food are always fun to pair. While there is a lot more to the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyle, it’s nice to know that an occasional glass of wine can be part of it.

Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

