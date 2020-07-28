Lincoln Uncorked: Light red wines that make barbecue even better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While summer temperatures are soaring, that does not mean wine drinkers are limited to chilled white and rosé wines. Red wine drinkers don’t need to take a hiatus from enjoying red wine just because the weather is warm. There are red wines from around the world that work well in warm weather and with summer cuisine.

At this time of year, barbecued ribs specifically enter my mind. Whether cooked on the patio in someone’s backyard or at one of Lincoln’s many establishments that produce great ribs, these are a summer treat I look forward to every year. For me, ribs are a perfect food to pair with wine. The intensity of the flavors and the tender juiciness of the meat scream for a nice wine.

For this project I grabbed an order of ribs from Buster’s at 48th Street and Normal Boulevard. They make St. Louis-style ribs that literally fell off the bone when I picked one up. These ribs are deep-smoked and firm, a substantial cut of meat that has a tasty blend of spices that integrate perfectly with the meat. Buster’s sends along a serving of tasty barbecue sauce, but it’s not needed. The meat speaks for itself.