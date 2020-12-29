Lincoln Uncorked: Let your New Year’s Eve sparkle with bubbles

New Year’s Eve is the night of the year when more sparkling wine is consumed than any other. Sparkling wines in general continue to increase in popularity even throughout the year, but nothing screams celebration more than a bottle of bubbly.

To be clear, not all sparkling wine is Champagne. To earn that distinction, a wine must be produced from grapes grown in the Champagne region of France and must meet exacting standards for grape variety and production style. That said, there are many sparkling wines made in the tradition of their country of origin that provide awesome quality and wine-drinking enjoyment.

All wine is better when paired with food and sparkling wines are no exception. For this tasting I went to Carmela’s Bistro and Wine Bar at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard and tried a unique and flavorful appetizer called “Shrimp Cargo." It is plump, juicy shrimp on top of button mushrooms and covered with melted Havarti cheese and served with hot melted butter and toast. The dish is opulent, with rich flavor — from the fresh shrimp that is well balanced with the creamy melted Havarti and made even more seductive when the bites are dipped in the melted butter. It’s a nice setup for sparkling wine.