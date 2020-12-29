Lincoln Uncorked: Let your New Year’s Eve sparkle with bubbles

New Year’s Eve is the night of the year when more sparkling wine is consumed than any other. Sparkling wines in general continue to increase in popularity even throughout the year, but nothing screams celebration more than a bottle of bubbly.
To be clear, not all sparkling wine is Champagne. To earn that distinction, a wine must be produced from grapes grown in the Champagne region of France and must meet exacting standards for grape variety and production style. That said, there are many sparkling wines made in the tradition of their country of origin that provide awesome quality and wine-drinking enjoyment.
All wine is better when paired with food and sparkling wines are no exception. For this tasting I went to Carmela’s Bistro and Wine Bar at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard and tried a unique and flavorful appetizer called “Shrimp Cargo." It is plump, juicy shrimp on top of button mushrooms and covered with melted Havarti cheese and served with hot melted butter and toast. The dish is opulent, with rich flavor — from the fresh shrimp that is well balanced with the creamy melted Havarti and made even more seductive when the bites are dipped in the melted butter. It’s a nice setup for sparkling wine.
With this tasting I tried wines from three Old World regions and sought producers with excellent track records for producing great sparkling wines. I started in Italy with Flor Prosecco Brut, NV, Valdobbiadene, Italy, $20. Prosecco is the most well-known Italian sparkling wine. It is made from the Glera grape and produced in the region of Veneto just north of Venice. Flor is a project of Lidia Bastianich, the iconic celebrity chef. This wine is made from the charmat method, meaning it gets its bubbles through a secondary fermentation in stainless steel tanks before being bottled. The wine is pale yellow in the glass and emits honey, pear syrup and quince for the nose. The bubbles are light with a fresh effervescence that pleases the palate. It offers fresh green apple, pear and lime flavors and is a delight to sip. A delicious prosecco. 87 points
The second wine I tried is Mestres Coquet Gran Reserva, Cava, 2013, Penedes, Spain, $33. This cava is not to be confused with the low-quality version often seen in the market. This wine is a blend of Macabeo, Xarello and Parellada, three unique Spanish varieties and then is made in the traditional method with yeast in the bottle for over three years. The wine is straw yellow and offers compelling aromas of green apple, mandarin orange and dried white fruit. It has firm bubbles and mouth-filling flavors of baked apple, pear and a finish that lingers. The wine has notable depth and complexity. It is a special wine at this price point. 90 points.
I finished this tasting with Dumangin “La Cuvee 17”, NV, Champagne, France, $55. This is grower/producer Champagne, meaning the estate grows the grapes and produces the wine, they do not buy fruit as some mass producers do. Made from pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier in equal parts, the wine is made in the traditional method in the cellars of current owner/operator Giles Dumangin. The wine has intense sweet scents of ripe white fruit, caramel, brioche and a hint of cherry. The wine fills the mouth with lush flavor, mineral and opulent bubbles. It has a regal intensity of fleshy white fruit, toast and subtle citrus that is enjoyable and enticing. This wine is a rare treat on its own and I could see pairing it with almost any food. Spectacular! 92 points.
Each of these wines are stars in their category. The Dumangin “La Cuvee 17” is superb in an elite category of wines, but the Flor Prosecco and Mestres Coquet acquit themselves very well.
The pairing with Carmela’s “Shrimp Cargo” resulted in a surprise. The rich, buttery flavor and texture of the shrimp dish brought out a new level of flavors from the Flor Prosecco. Heightened flavors of green apple and citrus emerged in impressive fashion and they made each bite of the food even better.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.