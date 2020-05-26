Lincoln Uncorked: It's rosé season in local wine stores

Next, I tried Zeni Chiaretto Bardolino, 2019 Bardolino, Italy, $16. It's produced near the shore of Lake Garda by one of Italy’s most renowned wine producers. The wine is a blend of corvina, rondinella and molinaro and is light pink in the glass with scents of strawberry, cherry and orange zest. It is bright and exuberant on the palate with flavors of cherry, grapefruit and peach. The wine is compelling from the moment it hits the mouth until the finish. Very easy to drink and delicious. 89 points.

The last wine is Chapillon Paul and Remy “Le Rosé”, 2019, Somontano, Spain, $16. This wine is a blend of moristel and garnacha from Central Spain. It is dark pink with an orange shimmer in the glass and offers subtle aromas of rosés, aprico and honey. The wine is plump and juicy with plush white fruit and light red berry flavors. It feels soft on the palate. Very easy to drink. 88 points.

Each of these wines are excellent on their own and easy to sip on the patio. They are all ideal to pair with food, as well. In particular, seafood comes to mind. With the MoMo specialty pizza, these wines all worked, but the one that stood out most was the Chateau Argentier Aramon. I was drawn in by the vibrancy of the aramon and how well it integrated with the gorgeous variety of flavors exhibited by the pizza. The pairing was ideal.

Most of the 2019 rosés have arrived in our market. As a reminder, the better rosés are produced in limited quantities and once the vintage is done they are not available again until the next year. The time is now to hit your favorite wine shop to pick up your rosé supply for the summer!

Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0