Lincoln Uncorked: It's rosé season in local wine stores

This time of year has become one of my favorites. One of the reasons is that we start seeing the new vintage of rosé wines hitting the shelves of local wine stores.
Rosé consumption continues to increase. This is a good thing because local wine merchants are more inclined to carry rosés that have always been produced but never found their way to the market. The challenge is that as rosé’s popularity has increased, many wine producers are jumping on the bandwagon and flooding the market with poorly produced, low-quality rosés. I recently tried some good ones from well-established rosé producers and found some gems.
To pair with the rosés, I grabbed a carryout pizza from MoMo Ristorante and Pizzeria. It was its pie of the week called “Shrimp & Ricotta.” The pizza had a white-sauce base and was covered with tender shrimp, thin-sliced zucchini and tomato, with generous dollops of ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. It was then drizzled with Salmoriglio sauce, which is a mouthwatering blend of lemon, olive oil and spices with a touch of red pepper to give it a subtle kick. The ingredients are perfectly portioned to make this a spectacular dish. Best of all it’s perfect to go with rosé wine!
For wine, I started with Chateau Argentier Aramon, 2019, Languedoc, France, $15. French rosés are often a “go-to” with France's long history of rosé production. This wine is produced with a grape called aramon, a unique variety from Southern France. It is salmon pink in the glass with intense citrus and melon on the nose. The wine is crisp and vibrant with watermelon, quince, tart cherry, and a hint of peach. The wine maintains its intensity all the way to a lengthy finish. 88 points.
Next, I tried Zeni Chiaretto Bardolino, 2019 Bardolino, Italy, $16. It's produced near the shore of Lake Garda by one of Italy’s most renowned wine producers. The wine is a blend of corvina, rondinella and molinaro and is light pink in the glass with scents of strawberry, cherry and orange zest. It is bright and exuberant on the palate with flavors of cherry, grapefruit and peach. The wine is compelling from the moment it hits the mouth until the finish. Very easy to drink and delicious. 89 points.
The last wine is Chapillon Paul and Remy “Le Rosé”, 2019, Somontano, Spain, $16. This wine is a blend of moristel and garnacha from Central Spain. It is dark pink with an orange shimmer in the glass and offers subtle aromas of rosés, aprico and honey. The wine is plump and juicy with plush white fruit and light red berry flavors. It feels soft on the palate. Very easy to drink. 88 points.
Each of these wines are excellent on their own and easy to sip on the patio. They are all ideal to pair with food, as well. In particular, seafood comes to mind. With the MoMo specialty pizza, these wines all worked, but the one that stood out most was the Chateau Argentier Aramon. I was drawn in by the vibrancy of the aramon and how well it integrated with the gorgeous variety of flavors exhibited by the pizza. The pairing was ideal.
Most of the 2019 rosés have arrived in our market. As a reminder, the better rosés are produced in limited quantities and once the vintage is done they are not available again until the next year. The time is now to hit your favorite wine shop to pick up your rosé supply for the summer!
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.
