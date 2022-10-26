Lincoln Uncorked: Great wines to pair with Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is a great holiday for pairing wine with food. For those who get together with family and friends and try a wide array of foods on the Thanksgiving table, it can be a tasty opportunity to see how food with various flavors and textures interacts with different wines.

I had my Thanksgiving meal a little early so I could do this pairing and share my results with you. I also avoided the heavy cooking of a giant meal and went to Mary Ellen’s on 28th and Pine Lake. The meal they can prepare for Thanksgiving feasts may get your grandmother out of her cooking chores. The owner, Charles Phillips, prepared a to-go order of slowly smoked turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and gravy that are hard to beat. The turkey is tender, moist, and flavorful and the sides are flawless. I’ve never had a tastier green bean casserole.

This meal was perfect for pairing with wine. Every dish was flavorful, but at the same time, there were no overpowering flavors, which allows the wine to shine as well. For this tasting, I selected wines from various wine regions and featured varieties that I suspected would bring out even more flavors from the food I was tasting. I was not disappointed.

For wine, I started with Meinklang Gruner Veltliner, 2021, Oesterreich, Austria, $18.99. The Meinklang winery is in a picturesque, cool-weather climate in the mountains of Austria. They farm organically, and their wines are natural. Their Gruner Veltliner is pale straw in the glass and offers honeysuckle, green melon and lemon on the nose. In the mouth, the wine is bright and vibrant with clean acidity and flavors of fresh citrus, a hint of spice and delicate effervescence. The wine is juicy and fresh with an herb finish. Delicious. 89 points.

Next, I tried Terre Rouge Viognier, 2019, Sierra Foothills, CA, $24.99. The Sierra Foothills is an interesting wine region in California. Winemaker Bill Easton is one of the original “Rhone Rangers” who several years ago fell in love with the Rhone River Valley in France and discovered that many of the important Rhone varieties work well in the Sierra Foothills. His Viognier is a prime example. This wine is pale yellow with scents of sweet vanilla, caramel, and citrus zest. It is round and smooth on the palate with expressive banana peel, honey, and spice that expands as it glides across the tongue with a pleasing finish. 89 points.

Moving on to red wines, I started with Brotte Cotes du Rhone Rouge, 2019, Rhone, France, $16.99. From a well-established winery in the beautiful Southern Rhone River Valley of France, this wine is a classic blend of mostly Grenache with Syrah and Carignan. It is ruby red in the glass with aromas of ripe plum, vanilla, and spice. It has easy tannins on the palate with flavors of juicy red fruit, nutmeg, and vanilla. 88 points.

Next, I went with Jean Sambardier Beaujolais Villages, 2021, Denise, France, $17.99. This wine is produced by a family winery in the southern part of the famous Burgundy wine region in France. Made from Gamay grapes, this wine is garnet in the glass and exudes scents of lavender, sweet red berries, and cherries. In the mouth, this wine has gentle tannins and offers lush red fruit, expressive spice, and an elegance that makes it very easy to sip and enjoy. This wine tastes like a wine far more expensive than it is. 90 points.

These wines paired with Mary Ellen’s Thanksgiving meal were spectacular and two wines stood out among an amazing group of wines with the delicious feast. The Meinklang Gruner Veltliner drew out an extra element of flavor from the smoked turkey and green bean casserole. Something about the herb notes in the wine with the fried onion strings was out of this world. The Jean Sambardier Beaujolais Villages made the food explode with flavor. I love the way it brought an extra dimension to the homemade mashed potatoes and gravy.

Thanksgiving may be the one day of the year when even people who don’t normally try wine are willing to have a glass with their dinner. All these wines offer quality and added pleasure to a wide variety of food. I’m looking forward to introducing my family to these wines and Mary Ellen’s cooking this Thanksgiving.