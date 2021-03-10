Lincoln Uncorked: Fresh wild-caught salmon and Oregon wine make ideal match

Oregon wine country is a fascinating area. The picturesque beauty of the countryside, laid back charm of the people and the high-quality wine being produced there make it a desirable place to behold.
Travel is still not easy right now, but we can get a taste of Oregon in our wine glasses very easily. I often find that pinot noir created in Oregon reminds me of Burgundy with its balance, structure and depth. There is always an element of intrigue in some of these wines. Drinking them is an adventure. The white wines and rosés also offer an element of terroir and winemaking that seems a bit throwback and yet edgy. And pairing them is just as fun.
Early spring is often the best time of year to find seafood, even in our landlocked state. Lincoln is home to a unique treasure in the Surf and Turf store in the southeast corner of Lincoln. Owner and fishmonger Monte Conrad brings in fresh fish from around the world, and the selection is mind-boggling. When I visited, Conrad told me about a fresh wild-caught king salmon from Patagonia that had just been flown in. The deep orange color and marbling of the fish looked beautiful in the case. I was sure it would work with the Oregon wines.
For wine, I started with Anne Amie Pinot Blanc “Twelve Oaks Estate,” 2015, Willamette Valley, Oregon, $20. Anne Amie vineyards is a beautiful estate that has a spectacular view of the valley and the shoreline of Oregon. Its pinot blanc is produced with the wine. spending 10 months on the lees in French oak barrels. This is somewhat unique. The wine is almost clear in the glass with light glints of pale yellow. On the nose, it has light hints of honeysuckle, lime and orange blossom. The wine is bright, tart and lively on the tongue. It has mandarin orange, lemon meringue and tart apple flavors. Interesting, fun and unique. 88 points.
Next, I tried Brandborg Rose of Pinot Noir “Scarlet Cuvee," Umpqua Valley, Oregon, 2019, $18. The Umpqua Valley is a tiny appellation two hours south of the Willamette Valley. Owners Terry and Sue Brandborg are in charge of a tiny, family-run operation that makes a delightful series of wines in an enchanted hillside where they Brandborgs make their home. Their rosé of pinot noir is made via the Saignee method, meaning the juice for the wine is drained off the pinot noir that will become red after the grapes are pressed. This wine is deep pink in the glass and offers scents of cherry, rhubarb and nectarine. It’s delicate and soft as it expands across the palate and evolves into somewhat intense and very ripe flavors of strawberry, cherry pit, tart cherry and a tart, lingering finish. 88 points.
The final wine was Beckham Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2017, $30. This is a mom-and-pop operation run by Andrew and Annedria Beckham. They are as down to earth as they are innovative. They are on the cutting edge of winemaking and make their own amphora for aging wine. Their Willamette Valley Pinot Noir is ruby red in the glass with rich, dark fruit aromas with vanilla and spice. The wine is complex with nicely integrated tannins and acidity that make the flavors of cherry compote, chamomile, spice and black fruit stand out while giving the wine a delicate, warm feel in the mouth. Delightful. 90 points.
With the salmon, the Beckham Estates pinot noir was a slam-dunk winner. I basted the salmon with brown sugar, honey and soy glaze and pan-fried it. The salmon was better than the high expectations I had. Tender, moist and firm with sumptuous flavors. The pinot noir then took the salmon to the next level. This pinot noir has the ideal combination of tannins and acidity that not only draws more flavor from the foods it pairs with but also tastes even better after a bit of the food.
Pairings don’t always work perfectly and that is especially true with seafood for me. But this exceptional salmon was a match for this pinot noir.
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.