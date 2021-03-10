Lincoln Uncorked: Fresh wild-caught salmon and Oregon wine make ideal match

Oregon wine country is a fascinating area. The picturesque beauty of the countryside, laid back charm of the people and the high-quality wine being produced there make it a desirable place to behold.

Travel is still not easy right now, but we can get a taste of Oregon in our wine glasses very easily. I often find that pinot noir created in Oregon reminds me of Burgundy with its balance, structure and depth. There is always an element of intrigue in some of these wines. Drinking them is an adventure. The white wines and rosés also offer an element of terroir and winemaking that seems a bit throwback and yet edgy. And pairing them is just as fun.

Early spring is often the best time of year to find seafood, even in our landlocked state. Lincoln is home to a unique treasure in the Surf and Turf store in the southeast corner of Lincoln. Owner and fishmonger Monte Conrad brings in fresh fish from around the world, and the selection is mind-boggling. When I visited, Conrad told me about a fresh wild-caught king salmon from Patagonia that had just been flown in. The deep orange color and marbling of the fish looked beautiful in the case. I was sure it would work with the Oregon wines.