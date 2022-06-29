Lincoln Uncorked: Fresh fish and Sauvignon Blanc make a delicious summer treat

Sauvignon blanc is a popular wine that becomes more compelling during the warm summer months. What makes the variety even more interesting is the wide variation in the wine depending on the region it’s from. Wine “experts” can typically tell which region of the world the Sauvignon Blanc they are drinking came from.

I selected Sauvignon Blanc from France, Italy, and New Zealand for this tasting. France is where the variety originated; the Friuli region of Italy produces some of the best white wines in the world because of its unique and specific location for wine production; New Zealand has a distinct and recognizable style that wine drinkers tend to love.

To pair food with these wines, I stopped by Surf & Turf Food Company at Old Cheney and Highway 2 to find some fresh fish. Owner Monte Conrad is the most knowledgeable fish expert I know. He brings in fresh fish daily and his product has yet to disappoint. On this day, Conrad recommended a sushi-grade salmon that was fresh never frozen, a thick cut with plenty of fat. I seasoned it with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and threw it on a hot charcoal grill. I cooked it to medium-rare. The fish was incredible! Firm flesh with subtle flavors from the salmon nicely combined with the charcoal nuance. It was a meal to savor on its own, a rare treat.

For wine, I started with The Little Sheep Sauvignon Blanc, 2020, Loire, France, $16.00. The Loire Valley is one of the world’s most prominent regions for Sauvignon Blanc. Some of the great ones from near Sancerre are among the most sought after in the world. The Little Sheep is pale yellow in the glass, and fragrant with notes of orange blossom, clover, and apple. On the palate, the wine is bright and cheery, with citrus, and a hint of pine. Fresh, pleasant, and even refreshing. Nice wine. 88 points.

Next, I tried Casali Maniago, Sauvignon, 2020, Friuli, Italy, $19.00. Friuli produces some of the finest white wines in the world. This wine comes from a vineyard that is steeply sloped with rocky soil. The vineyard is located between the Adriatic Sea and the Dolomite mountains. The winery is breathtaking in its beauty and in an ideal position for wine grapes. This wine is pale yellow in the glass, with aromas of lemon, lime, fresh-cut melon, and honey. The wine is vibrant and bright as it hits the front of the palate with citrus flavors that expand throughout the mouth. It has an elegance highlighted by Orange blossom, passion fruit, and a slight mineral. Finishes with a clean, tangy note. 89 points.

The last wine is ranga.ranga (not a typo), Sauvignon Blanc, 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand $15.00. New Zealand is famous for its Sauvignon Blanc. This wine is made with estate-grown fruit from the South Marlborough. It is clear, light yellow in the glass, and has scents of citrus, straw, and a hint of green tomato. In the mouth, the wine offers tangy citrus, passion fruit, and a hint of tomato leaf. There is a lot going on with this wine. It is vibrant and lively with an enticing depth of flavors that linger long after the last sip. 89 points.

These wines were spectacular with the fresh salmon. They all acted almost as a condiment for the delicate and juicy fish, however, as a pairing the Casali Maniago was noteworthy. The salmon brought out a bright Mandarin orange flavor from the wine that I did not notice before tasting the fish. It was a unique and flavorful harmony that was immensely enjoyable.

Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0