Lincoln Uncorked: Four wines to be thankful for this year

Thanksgiving is a great day for wine. Not only is there a multitude of flavors on most traditional Thanksgiving dinner tables, but it is also a family meal where almost everyone is willing to have a glass of wine with dinner. Even those not normally accustomed to drinking wine.
For Thanksgiving wines, I sought wines that were compelling to wine lovers and those who might be trying wine for the first wine. The wines should be versatile enough to go with a wide variety of foods, and they should come in with a reasonable price tag.
For my Thanksgiving feast, I made my annual trek to Leon’s gourmet grocer, where their deli is about as close to my grandma’s cooking as you can get. Even better, they have more options for side dishes than my grandma could even fathom. I selected their roasted turkey breast which is tender and moist, homemade stuffing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, a cranberry and orange relish that is spectacular and a savory three-bean salad with vinaigrette dressing that was so fresh and flavorful it’s still on my mind.
The wines I selected were whites and a rose. I have difficulty finding a red wine with the versatility to bring out flavor in the bland dishes and at the same time complement the sharp flavors like cranberry and vinaigrette bean salad.
I started with Anne Amie Rose of Pinot Gris “Twelve Oak Estate”, 2018, Willamette Valley, Oregon $18. The wine is pretty pink with orange tints. On the nose, the wine offers generous raspberry and honey with a hint of spice. On the palate the wine is clean and lively with tastes of strawberry, mango and dragon fruit. The wine fills the mouth and is very tasty. 89 points
Next, I tried Brandborg Gewurztraminer, 2014, Elkton, Oregon, $20. Produced in a small winery operated by a very pleasant family in a little-known appellation in Oregon, this wine is pale yellow in the glass and has robust aromas of apricot, candied pears and a hint of cloves. The wine is silky and envelopes the mouth with flavors of pear nectar, jasmine spice and tangerine. The wine has a lengthy finish making it great for enhancing the food it is paired with. 89 points
The third wine I tried was Brooks “Sweet P” Riesling, 2016, Willamette Valley, Oregon, $20. Straw yellow, subtle scents of clove, peach and a hint of lime. It has a pleasant sweetness, well balanced with gentle acidity. Generous peach, pear and tropical fruit flavors. This is a wine to be enjoyed by wine enthusiasts and those trying wine for the first time. Simple and enjoyable wine. 90 points
Finally, since it is Thanksgiving I added a bonus wine. This wine graces my family’s Thanksgiving table every year, and I like that it’s always slightly different each year.
The wine is Santa Giustina “Anricus” (non-Vintage), Emilia-Romagna, Italy, $19. I spent a couple of days with wine maker Gaia Bucciarelli in her vineyard in October. She is one of the hard-working and endearing winemakers I know. She has visited Lincoln often and leaves everyone in awe of her wines. Her Anricus is a blend of sauvignon blanc, malvasia and ortrugo. The wine is pale yellow in the glass and very aromatic with citrus, apricot and fresh melon on the nose. The flavors in the mouth follow the nose, with vibrant uplifting acidity and lime, tangerine and honeydew melon. Delicious wine. 89 points
Pairing these wines with Leon’s Thanksgiving fixings is probably my favorite day of work for the year. The wines all worked well on their own and helped the meal shine. My favorite pair was the Brooks Sweet P Riesling. It not only brought out flavors in the subtle dishes but complemented the very sharp flavors of the cranberry salad and bean salad with vinaigrette.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.