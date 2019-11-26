Lincoln Uncorked: Four wines to be thankful for this year

Thanksgiving is a great day for wine. Not only is there a multitude of flavors on most traditional Thanksgiving dinner tables, but it is also a family meal where almost everyone is willing to have a glass of wine with dinner. Even those not normally accustomed to drinking wine.

For Thanksgiving wines, I sought wines that were compelling to wine lovers and those who might be trying wine for the first wine. The wines should be versatile enough to go with a wide variety of foods, and they should come in with a reasonable price tag.

For my Thanksgiving feast, I made my annual trek to Leon’s gourmet grocer, where their deli is about as close to my grandma’s cooking as you can get. Even better, they have more options for side dishes than my grandma could even fathom. I selected their roasted turkey breast which is tender and moist, homemade stuffing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, a cranberry and orange relish that is spectacular and a savory three-bean salad with vinaigrette dressing that was so fresh and flavorful it’s still on my mind.

The wines I selected were whites and a rose. I have difficulty finding a red wine with the versatility to bring out flavor in the bland dishes and at the same time complement the sharp flavors like cranberry and vinaigrette bean salad.