Lincoln Uncorked: Fall feels like Tuscany

As the leaves turn colors and a slight chill forms in the air we know that Fall is upon us. Fall reminds me of Tuscany. Tuscany at this time of year has cool evenings, crisp, clean air, and of course hearty food and wine that is so good it gets embedded in one’s memory.

Lincoln may not have rolling hills, vineyards as far as the eye can see and medieval castles, but we do have well-made Italian food and access to some of the wines that make Tuscany a global destination for wine and food.

Sangiovese is the grape that is the center of attention in Tuscany. It is by far the most prominently grown and exported variety from this region. Sometimes even the savviest wine consumers do not know they are drinking Sangiovese. The Italians typically name their wines from the region where the wine is grown rather than the grape variety. So Chianti? It’s primarily Sangiovese grown in the Chianti region of Tuscany.

To go with Sangiovese from three different regions of Tuscany I went to Villa Amore Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar and ordered their Veal Marsala. Super tender veal medallions sautéed with onions and fresh mushrooms and then smothered in a delicate and flavorful marsala sauce all served on a bed of tender angel hair pasta. Similar to many Tuscan dishes, it is simple and delicious.