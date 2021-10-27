Lincoln Uncorked: Fall feels like Tuscany

As the leaves turn colors and a slight chill forms in the air we know that Fall is upon us. Fall reminds me of Tuscany. Tuscany at this time of year has cool evenings, crisp, clean air, and of course hearty food and wine that is so good it gets embedded in one’s memory.
Lincoln may not have rolling hills, vineyards as far as the eye can see and medieval castles, but we do have well-made Italian food and access to some of the wines that make Tuscany a global destination for wine and food.
Sangiovese is the grape that is the center of attention in Tuscany. It is by far the most prominently grown and exported variety from this region. Sometimes even the savviest wine consumers do not know they are drinking Sangiovese. The Italians typically name their wines from the region where the wine is grown rather than the grape variety. So Chianti? It’s primarily Sangiovese grown in the Chianti region of Tuscany.
To go with Sangiovese from three different regions of Tuscany I went to Villa Amore Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar and ordered their Veal Marsala. Super tender veal medallions sautéed with onions and fresh mushrooms and then smothered in a delicate and flavorful marsala sauce all served on a bed of tender angel hair pasta. Similar to many Tuscan dishes, it is simple and delicious.
For wine I started with Vignaioli Morellino di Scansano “Piggy” 2016, Tuscany, Italy, $18.00. This Sangiovese is from the Maremma region in the southern part of Tuscany near the coast. This property is as beautiful as it is suited for growing Sangiovese. The wine is ruby red in the glass and evokes scents of violet, plum, and Moroccan spice. The wine is delicate but full-fleshed on the palate and expresses ripe red cherry, plum preserves, and red currant. The wine has light tannins and pleasant persistent acidity. Elegant and tasty. 89 points.
Next, I tried Fattoria la Ripa Chianti Classico, 2016, Tuscany, Italy, $24.00. This wine is from the northern part of Tuscany in the Chianti Classico region. This region is perhaps the most well-known wine region in all of Italy and the Chianti Classico zone is said to produce the best of all Chianti. This winery is located on a property that was once owned by the family of Mona Lisa in the rustic countryside of Tuscany. The wine is ruby red in the glass and on the nose offers notes of deep rich red fruit, warm earth, and compelling spice. The wine is round and plush on the palate with a bright vibrant edge. Cherry, cedar, and an intriguing earth nuance with a lingering finish. This is the most traditional Chianti Classico I’ve tried in years. 91 points.
The final wine I tried is Podere la Vigna Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, 2018, $23.00. From the hillsides surrounding the castle of Montalcino this wine is ruby red in the glass and has aromas of juicy red fruit, a subtle spice note, and a hint of menthol. In the mouth, the wine is medium-bodied with raspberry, vanilla, and clove. The wine is pleasant and tasty. 87 points.
Each of these wines is well-made and provided enjoyment on their own and they all worked very well with Villa Amore’s Veal Marsala. The Chianti Classico in this group was the wine that on its own stood out, but it was the Vignaioli Morellino di Scansano that took the pairing with the Veal Marsala to the next level. The wine brought a stunning richness out of the Marsala sauce that is magical. The wine became intense and expressive with richer, riper fruit and an interesting creaminess. It’s exciting when good food and wine make each other even better.
Lincoln may not be Tuscany, but a hearty meal with a rustic dish and Tuscan wine can help you take a Tuscan vacation in your mind without leaving the city limits.
Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.