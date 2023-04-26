There may be nothing better on a pleasant Spring afternoon than sipping on a cool easy-to-drink white wine. Some call these wines patio pounders. The wines I refer to are fresh, fruity, and very easy on the palate.

One category of wines that often hits the patio pounder description is domestic white blends. Crafty winemakers select from an assortment of grape varieties to come up with their own unique blend that results in wines that are tasty, fun, and represent the personality of the winemaker. For this column, I chose white wine blends from three domestic estate wineries. By estate, I mean the grapes were grown on the property of the winery. Wine in this category is limited production and reflects directly on the winery and the winemaker.

To pair with the white blends, I got carryout from Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen and Lounge on the corner of Winthrop and South Street. I selected their shrimp and grits, which are boiled shrimp served over cheesy grits. The dish has a bit of a briny, salty component that can work well with white wine.

For wine, I started with Painted Fields, Cuvee Blanc, 2021, Sierra Foothills, California, $20. The Sierra Foothills is an up-and-coming California wine region. Many of the wineries in this area are working with varieties not often seen in more well-known appellations. This wine is a blend of Vermentino, Chenin Blanc, Semillon, and Arinto. The wine is pale yellow in the glass and offers tempting aromas of tangerine, orange blossom, and tropical fruit. On the palate, the wine is juicy with fresh acidity. It has ripe citrus and fresh pear flavors and an abrupt steely finish.

89 points

Next, I tried Brooks “Amycas”, 2021, Willamette Valley, Oregon, $23. Brooks is an exciting winery from the beautiful Willamette Valley in Oregon. Their Amycas is an interesting blend of Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Muscat, Gewurztraminer, and Riesling. The wine is straw yellow in the class and aromatic, with expressive notes of wildflowers, ripe peach, and honeysuckle. In the mouth, the wine offers juicy apricot, pear, and a hint of clove. The wine is flavorful, smooth, and easy on the palate.

90 points

The last wine is Brandborg “Coastal Cuvee”, 2017, Elkton, Oregon, $18. Brandborg is from the Elkton appellation, which is a bit off the beaten path. It’s a family operation that makes delicious wines in an old-world style that is precise and elegant. The “Coastal Cuvee” is a blend of Gewurztraminer, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Sauvignon Blanc. The wine is straw yellow and has scents of fresh orange, honey, and mango. The wine is juicy, with ripe tropical fruit, fresh peach, and melon. It is smooth and supple in the mouth and dangerously easy to drink. Both pleasing and fun, it is the classic patio pounder.

90 points

Paired with Lila Mae’s shrimp and grits, the Painted Fields Cuvee Blanc was ideal. The steely finish of the wine was enhanced when integrated with the saltiness of the dish. The combination brought out expressive tropical flavors of the wine that were not noticeable in the wine by itself.

While one aspect of patio pounders is that they should be tasty on their own, I found that these domestic white blends not only taste great on their own but taste even better with food!