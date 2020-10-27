Lincoln Uncorked: Cool weather, red wines and Piedmontese beef

Now that the Huskers are back on the field and cool weather has arrived, many Lincoln wine drinkers shift more toward red wines. When I think of red wines, my mind often goes straight for Italian reds.

One of my favorite Italian regions for red wine is Piedmont, located in the northwest corner of Italy at the base of the Italian Alps. This region is home to some of the most beautiful wine county on earth. With rolling hills and slopes, it brims with vineyard upon vineyard and more wine varieties than even the most well-read sommelier can remember.

Piedmont is also known for cuisine. The “Slow Food” movement started in Piedmont and of course at this time of year the rare white truffle can be found and purchased in Piedmont for a small fortune. The area is also the origin of the Piedmontese beef cattle. In recent years a Lincoln-owned business called Certified Piedmontese has been raising Piedmontese cattle and has a new restaurant called Casa Bovina with a butcher shop named The Mercato. Both are located in northeast Lincoln.