Lincoln Uncorked: Chocolate and wine for the ideal Valentine’s Day pleasure

Nothing says “I love you” better than an intriguing bottle of wine paired with a craft-made confection made by a local chocolatier. Wine has the ability to elicit many feelings and emotions and on Valentine’s Day, it has the ability to elicit passion like nothing else.

For wines that elicit passion, I seek wines that are unique, deep in flavor, and speak to the passion of the wine region or winemaker.

Similarly, with chocolate, I look for unique flavors that pique my curiosity. In Lincoln, we have chocolatiers who can do just that. For this column, I chose Mood Chocolates created by Chef Adam Hurt and purveyed by local coffee merchants The Mill. I chose three chocolates that are beautiful works of art in a box and sweet and delicious on the tongue. I tried their red wine chocolate, raspberry chocolate, and passion fruit chocolate.

Pairing sweets with wine is tricky. I prefer dry wines with sweets, but the right balance must be struck to make sure the best flavors in the wine are allowed to shine without disrupting the tasty sweetness of the chocolate. It's challenging, but I’m always willing to give it a try.