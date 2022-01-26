Lincoln Uncorked: Chocolate and wine for the ideal Valentine’s Day pleasure

Nothing says “I love you” better than an intriguing bottle of wine paired with a craft-made confection made by a local chocolatier. Wine has the ability to elicit many feelings and emotions and on Valentine’s Day, it has the ability to elicit passion like nothing else.
For wines that elicit passion, I seek wines that are unique, deep in flavor, and speak to the passion of the wine region or winemaker.
Similarly, with chocolate, I look for unique flavors that pique my curiosity. In Lincoln, we have chocolatiers who can do just that. For this column, I chose Mood Chocolates created by Chef Adam Hurt and purveyed by local coffee merchants The Mill. I chose three chocolates that are beautiful works of art in a box and sweet and delicious on the tongue. I tried their red wine chocolate, raspberry chocolate, and passion fruit chocolate.
Pairing sweets with wine is tricky. I prefer dry wines with sweets, but the right balance must be struck to make sure the best flavors in the wine are allowed to shine without disrupting the tasty sweetness of the chocolate. It's challenging, but I’m always willing to give it a try.
I started with Valentina Passalacqua Terrasasso, Puglia, Italy, 2018, $25.00. This wine is from the warm climate in Puglia, the heel of Italy’s boot. Female winemaker Valentina Passalacqua is a bit of a maverick. She’s a natural winemaker committed to no chemical intervention in the field and no additives to the wine in the winery. Her Terrasasso is a blend of Primitivo and Negroamaro grapes and is deep garnet in the glass, with aromas of cherry, raspberry, and a hint of green pepper. The wine is fun and intense in the mouth with rambling red fruit, wild berry, and tart cherry. It is an explosion of flavor that is interesting and compelling. I love this wine. 88 points.
Next, I tried Painted Fields Old Vine Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills, California, 2019, $21.00. The wine is dark ruby red in the glass and offers black pepper, vanilla, and coconut on the nose, which follows through to a smooth, supple wine with palate encompassing flavors of blackberry, licorice, and a powerful spice note. The wine is bold, robust, and pleasant. A delightful wine. 89 points.
The last wine was Il Borro Rose Del Borro, Tuscany, Italy, 2020, $15.00. This wine is produced in the majestic countryside of Tuscany on the estate owned and operated by the Ferragamo family, who became famous as shoemakers. The wine is pretty, light pink in the glass with scents of strawberry, citrus, and meadow flowers. In the mouth, the wine has crisp acidity but remains balanced with a round softness that allows flavors of light red berries, peach, and a touch of lime. Very tasty and uplifting. 87 points.
The chocolate paired with the wines was fun. In particular, the red wine chocolate was a delight. Inside the pretty exterior is deep, rich cocoa that plays nicely with the red wines. I enjoyed the way it interacted with the Valentina Passalaqua red blend. It toned down the intense flavors and created a subtlety that was compelling. In a different way, the tart creamy inside of the passion fruit chocolate brought out unique flavors that were a bit unexpected. The passion fruit and the rose wine had a unique harmony that I enjoyed.
Wine and chocolate are unique, fun and a can’t miss choice for Valentine's Day for anyone on a wine-loving journey.
Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.