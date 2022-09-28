Lincoln Uncorked: Brooks Winery in Oregon has beauty, spirit and exceptional wines

Sometimes wine is much more than what ends up in your glass. The place, the story, and the people that go into the wine are what make wine a special thing. All of these things are components of Brooks Winery in Willamette Valley, Ore.

Willamette Valley is a well-respected wine region, where arguably the best domestic Pinot Noir and Riesling are grown. Brooks winery is located in a pristine, rural environment in Willamette Valley. From the spacious deck of their tasting room, you can view three famous mountain peaks in the area: Mount Hood, Mount Jefferson, and Mount St. Helens.

The story, the people and the spirit of this winery are all connected to the original owner Jimi Brooks was a captivating young man who tragically died during the first harvest of the winery. His sister Janie Brooks Heuck took over the operation out of admiration for her brother and with the committed help of 12 nearby wineries completed the first harvest and vintage in the cellar. You can feel the passion and spirit of the place when you visit this winery. The wines they produce are remarkable as well.

I chose Fortune Palace’s peanut butter chicken to pair with Brooks’ wines. If you have never tried this delicacy, I highly recommend it. Tender, juicy chicken fried with a delicate batter and then smothered in a gooey tasty peanut butter sauce. It’s an ideal combination of sweet and savory that with each bite makes you want to taste another.

For wines, I started with Brooks “Amycas”, 2021, $22.00. This is a white blend of five grapes. It is pale yellow in the glass and intensely aromatic with spring flowers, tropical fruit and spice notes. The wine is expressive on the palate with engaging flavors of orange peel, cloves, and papaya. A delicious white wine. 88 points.

Next, I tried Brooks Riesling, 2019, $20.00. Brooks has a history of producing award-winning Rieslings, and they are one of the most acclaimed producers of Riesling in Oregon, making wines from the sweet end of the spectrum all the way through bone dry ones. This wine is medium straw in the glass, offering scents of honey, clover, and a hint of lemon. The wine is crisp, clean and fresh in the mouth. It offers subtle citrus, green melon and a gentle acidity with a distinct mineral undercurrent. 89 points.

The last wine I tried is Brooks Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, 2021, $30.00. Brooks produces a staggering number of pinot noirs from numerous vineyard areas. This wine is a blend from a number of vineyard sites. The wine is pale ruby in the glass and opulent on the nose, with cherries, mountain forest, raspberry jam and a subtle balsamic note. In the mouth, the wine has gentle tannins, bright red fruit, cherry, warm earth and uplifting acidity. The wine is delicious on its own and versatile for pairing with many food dishes. 90 points.

Each of these wines paired well with the Fortune Palace peanut butter chicken. Their nice acidity helps them pair well with many foods. The Brooks Riesling stood out with the peanut butter chicken. The most striking taste component was the way the dish brought out the minerality of this Riesling. This Riesling is dry and the sweetness from the food offered a wonderful contrast that made the marriage complete.

Wine lovers will appreciate the wines Brooks produces. Certain wines possess a certain soul in every bottle. Brooks is like that. When you open a bottle of their wine and taste it, you get a real sense of the place where it came from.