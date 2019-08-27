Saturday marks the beginning of another “Big Red” football season, and Husker fans are optimistic about the potential of the team. This month I sought big red wines to pair with smoked pork ribs, and I was equally optimistic that I could find a great match.
Every year at this time I taste some wines that I hope meet my definition of “big red.” These are wines that are bold and mouth filling, with powerful tannins, have dark fruit flavors and deliver a punch like linebacker Mo Barry delivering a crushing tackle to an opposing quarterback.
I also like to expand my tailgate ritual from time to time. I picked up a rack of ribs at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer to create what I thought would be a unique, fun and Keto-friendly tailgate treat. I was not disappointed. Making good ribs is hard. Why not let Leon’s do the work? Their ribs are slow cooked with a dry rub of Misty’s seasoning. The meat falls off the bone and is tender, juicy and flavorful with a subtle smokiness that melts into the spice of the rub. Ideal for pairing with powerful red wines!
While most wine regions are capable of producing powerful red wines, I looked to areas with warm climates. In warmer regions, more concentration of sugar is typical. Depending on the grape variety, the wines from warmer areas often develop more power and intensity.
I started with Jorche Primitivo, 2014, Puglia, Italy, $22. From southern Italy in the heel of the boot, it is one of Italy’s warmest growing regions. Primitivo is the grape thought to be the genetic parent of zinfandel in California. This wine is dark ruby red in the glass and has pleasing aromas of blackberry, black plums and cassis. It has firm, persistent tannins that grip the palate and it offers flavors of blackberry jam with black pepper and spice notes. 87 points
Next, I tried Bouza Tannat Reserva, 2017, Montevideo, Uruguay, $25. Wines from Uruguay are uncommon in our market. Tannat is the most well-known variety exported from Uruguay. This wine is deep garnet in the glass and has scents of sweet black cherries, pipe tobacco and baker's spice. The wine is bold, with powerful tannins and expressive dark cherry, black currant, leather and plum flavors that explode on the palate and remain persistent to the finish. Delicious. 89 points
The final wine was Farmer’s Leap Shiraz, 2013, Padthaway, Australia, 2013, $20. Shiraz from Australia is always a “go to” heavy hitter. For me, shiraz is the variety that defines the more important wine regions from Australia. The wine is deep garnet in the glass with black raspberry, vanilla and spice on the nose giving way to dark berries, licorice and a hint of smoke on the palate. It is silky smooth with a soft finish. There is no way you could tell it is at 15.2 percent alcohol by volume.
Leon’s tasty, smoky ribs were an ideal pair for this group of wines. They all worked well. As is often the case, one wine tends to separate from the others with the food pairing. In this case the Bouza Tannat Reserva was almost magical. The dark flavors of the wine integrated well withthe flavorful ribs, and the firm tannins melted seamlessly into the juicy texture of the pork.
If you are looking for a Keto-friendly, low-carbohydrate option for your tailgate with some tasty wines to go with them, look no more.