Lincoln Uncorked: Big red wines meet barbequed ribs to get your tailgate season started right

The Husker “Big Red” football season has not gotten off to an ideal start, but all of our tailgating goals are still in front of us. Barbequed ribs and “big red” wines are an ideal pairing to make any tailgate party special.

Big red wines are the ones that are robust in flavor, intense, with depth and power of expression. Grapes like cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, and merlot are red varieties that are often in this category. Especially in new world wine regions that are warm in temperature and where they tend to use oak to age the wine. Many of these wines tend to work well with barbecued ribs. When the smoke and spice flavors of ribs are married with the big flavors of red wines they can complement one another harmoniously.

I grabbed carry-out ribs from Buster’s ribs. As can be the case with takeout, the ribs were a bit overdone, but very flavorful, with a charred exterior and firm tender meat. To make good ribs even better, I hoped the “big red” wines would do the trick.

All of the wines I selected are from new world wine regions. There are many wines from the old world that pair brilliantly with barbecue and other intense flavors, but this pairing is in the new world wheelhouse.

I started with Rupert & Rothschild “Classique”, 2019, Western Cape, South Africa, $25.00. South Africa produces many outstanding wines, even though we don’t see a lot of South African wines in our market. In particular, the Western Cape is home to a wide variety of micro-climates and many grape varieties. This winery is owned by the famous Rothschild family from France and their imprint is notable in this wine. This wine is deep garnet in the glass. It offers arousing aromas of blackberry, dark plum, and sweet spice. The wine is rich on the palate, mouth-filling with firm tannins and flavors of black currant, black cherry and vanilla. The wine is an impressive combination of robust flavor and elegance. 90 points.

Next, I tried Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015, Mendoza, Argentina, $19.00. While Mendoza Argentina is most famous for malbec production, many varieties work well in this region. This wine operation is run by Hector and Pablo, two Argentine winemakers with very different styles. Their wines bring the consumer a brash modern style tempered with delicate old-world nuance. This wine is deep garnet in the glass and has scents of boysenberry, cedar and cream. The wine is smooth and silky, it’s inviting and alluring with gentle tannins but expressive flavors of ripe black currant, black plum, and silky vanilla. 88 points.

The final wine I tried is Franklin Tate Estates, Shiraz, 2018, Margaret River, Australia, $19.00. Australia is well-known for warm climate and high alcohol wines that deliver a powerful wallop to the palate. In particular, shiraz has become perhaps the most commercially accessible variety from Australia and the grape variety many wine drinkers tend to associate with this tremendous wine-producing nation. Franklin Tate’s Shiraz is no disappointment. The wine is deep garnet in the glass and offers black raspberry, anise, and vanilla scents that draw you in. On the palate, the wine is juicy and bold. It has delicious ripe raspberry, cassis, and black plums. The wine is bold and intense but at the same time the juicy, acidic core remains, and the wine is very pleasing to the palate. 89 points.

With the ribs from Buster’s my clear favorite is the Franklin Tate Estates Shiraz. The wine had a juicy freshness that brought out a tremendous amount of nascent flavor in the ribs. It was an impressive enhancement that I thoroughly enjoyed. Incidentally, the converse was the case with the Rupert & Rothschild “Classique”. While this wine was structured and elegant on its own, the smokey meat of the ribs brought out a ripe intensity in this wine that did not exist before the wine.

It’s important to remember that each of us cannot impact the outcome of the “Big Red” football season, only the players and coaches can do that. We can however control the quality of our tailgate experience. A great red wine and barbecue ribs can guarantee a positive outcome there.