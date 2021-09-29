Lincoln Uncorked: 'Big Red' wines make barbecued ribs explode with flavor

With the Husker football season in full swing, it’s time to pay tribute to the “Big Red” with a look at some big red wines.
When I seek big red wines, I’m looking for full-bodied wines with intense flavors that fill the mouth with passion. For this tasting, I picked wines from three regions well known for powerful red wines: Bordeaux, France; Sierra Foothills, California; and Tuscany, Italy. These wines are all blends, a trait that adds to the allure of bold red wines. These are wines that can enhance even the most flavorful foods like barbecued ribs. In fact a good “big red” wine will improve the flavor of ribs and taste better in the process.
To find ribs to pair with the wines, I stopped in at a new place called Mary Ellen’s at South 27th and Pine Lake Road. It’s a soul food restaurant named after the mother of owner Charles Phillips. Phillips honored his mother by starting a food truck in 2017 that has been so successful that he transitioned to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. His baby back ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender, juicy and smoky with intense flavors that are spicy but not hot. No sauce needed for these ribs. They are spectacular!
For wine to pair with the ribs, I started with Chateau De Panigon, Medoc, 2016, Bordeaux, France, $20.00. Bordeaux is perhaps the most famous wine region in the world. This wine comes from the left bank of the Gironde Estuary. This is an area mostly known for cabernet sauvignon-based wines. This wine is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petite verdot. The wine is deep garnett in the glass and has aromas of rich blackberry, toasted vanilla and a hint of tobacco. It has elegant structure with rich tannins that gently grip the palate. Black plums, nuanced cherry and leather lead to a lengthy finish to this delightful wine. 89 points.
Next, I tried Zingari, Toscana, 2017, Tuscany, Italy, $21.00. This wine is a “Super Tuscan” made in Tuscany of international grape varieties including syrah, merlot, petite verdot and the Italian staple sangiovese. The wine is deep garnett in the glass and offers bright crushed berries, spice and vanilla on the nose. In the mouth, the wine has smooth tannins that glide across the center of the palate. It’s smooth and supple with expressive black cherry, berries, cream and baker’s spice. It’s intense without being overwhelming. Delicious wine. 89 points.
The final wine I tried is Painted Fields, Amador Classico, Sierra Foothills, California, 2018, $20.00. A blend of barbera, petite sirah, zinfandel, merlot, malbec and grenache, it’s a bit of a kitchen sink wine, but it really delivers in the “big red” category. Intense aromas of intense raspberry, cassis and peppery spice among other expressive flavors give way to opulent black fruit, spice and toasty oak. The wine is rich and powerful yet approachable because of the smooth, silky feel in the mouth. It’s hard not to fall in love with this wine. 89 points.
I was not surprised to discover that all of these wines were great with Mary Ellen’s ribs; in fact, they were delightful. What did surprise me was that the best wine of the three with the ribs was the Chateau De Panigon from Bordeaux. I thought the silky elegance of the wine would be overwhelmed by the flavorful ribs, but I was pleasantly impressed with how much more flavor was drawn out of the wine after tasting the ribs. It was stunning.
Husker football is always an adventure and is a fun diversion from day to day life. Tasting quality wines with delicious ribs is also a guarantee of enjoyment. So raise a glass to “Big Red” football and wines.
Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim, own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.