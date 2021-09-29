Lincoln Uncorked: 'Big Red' wines make barbecued ribs explode with flavor

With the Husker football season in full swing, it’s time to pay tribute to the “Big Red” with a look at some big red wines.

When I seek big red wines, I’m looking for full-bodied wines with intense flavors that fill the mouth with passion. For this tasting, I picked wines from three regions well known for powerful red wines: Bordeaux, France; Sierra Foothills, California; and Tuscany, Italy. These wines are all blends, a trait that adds to the allure of bold red wines. These are wines that can enhance even the most flavorful foods like barbecued ribs. In fact a good “big red” wine will improve the flavor of ribs and taste better in the process.

To find ribs to pair with the wines, I stopped in at a new place called Mary Ellen’s at South 27th and Pine Lake Road. It’s a soul food restaurant named after the mother of owner Charles Phillips. Phillips honored his mother by starting a food truck in 2017 that has been so successful that he transitioned to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. His baby back ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender, juicy and smoky with intense flavors that are spicy but not hot. No sauce needed for these ribs. They are spectacular!