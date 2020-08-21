Legacy cooking demo series ends Aug. 26

Paula Saltzman will never forget her first day as executive chef at Legacy Terrace. It was opening day for the retirement community at 5700 Fremont St. She prepared dinner for the community’s one resident – the epitome of personalized service!
The Legacy Retirement Community in northeast Lincoln opened quietly on Sept. 1, 1998, but it wasn’t a secret for long. “We were hiring for all departments by November,” Saltzman recalled.
Approaching its 22nd anniversary, Legacy Terrace is home to over 200 residents. The size of the dinner guest list is quite a contrast to Saltzman’s first day on the job. A total of 81 full- and part-time employees work in the Dining Services area at Legacy Terrace.
For the last 10 years or so, the Legacy Retirement Communities have supported their good-neighbor reputation with “signature events” that invite the public to get a taste of “Legacy living” through food and fun.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Legacy Retirement Communities to cancel their large public gatherings this year, but their creative thinkers are keeping the spirit alive and connecting with the public by hosting a series of “virtual” cooking demonstrations that’s the next-best thing to actually being there.
The third in a three-part series of demonstrations will go “live” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 when Legacy Terrace Executive Chef Paula Saltzman demonstrates the art of preparing Korean-Style Pork Nachos. Simply log on to Facebook, search “Legacy Retirement Communities” to find their page and be prepared to be informed and entertained by one of Lincoln’s top culinary experts. There is also a link to the event located on Legacy’s website at www.legacyretirement.com/lifestyle/events/.
Comment and win
Not only will you learn the step-by-step process of making Korean-Style Pork Nachos, seasoned with a barbecue sweet-and-sour sauce, you could receive a generous helping of the tasty Asian specialty just for watching and commenting on the Facebook video.
“It wouldn’t be very ‘Legacy’ of us if we didn’t share,” said Kelly Stenka, marketing and public relations manager for Legacy Retirement Communities, “so we’re giving away fifty servings of the featured dish, complete with egg rolls, by the end of the tutorial.”
The first 50 Facebook viewers to comment on the Facebook page will win the featured entree.
The tradition continues
“Our signature events created a tradition of fun community events that were well-received by the public,” said Stenka. “While the coronavirus has prohibited us from hosting large community gatherings, we wanted to create, in their place, a series of fun, informative cooking demos that allow us to continue to connect to the community while doing it safely.”
The winners can make arrangements to receive the prepared dish by commenting on the video post on Facebook with either "Curbside Pickup" or "Delivery."
The Legacy Retirement Communities’ series of cooking demos was unveiled in late June in a Facebook video in which Vic Saltzman, executive chef at The Legacy and husband of Paula Saltzman, prepared a “Mexican Combo Platter,” complete with an enchilada, tostada, and a beef-and-bean burrito. Keenan Cain, executive chef at Legacy Estates, followed that up in late July with his Lobster Bisque special.
Terrace taste tests
Paula Saltzman said the typical Legacy Terrace resident enjoys the chefs’ culinary creativity and their willingness to think outside the box.
“We’re always introducing something new, and the residents are receptive to the new dishes we unveil,” said Saltzman. “Our residents are adventuresome and willing to try new things, which adds to the enjoyment we experience in cooking for them.”
Legacy Retirement Communities staff members hope the “new normal” series of Facebook videos is temporary and that the “signature events” can return in the form of a face-to-face experience in 2021.
Satisfy your cravings
