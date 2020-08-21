Legacy cooking demo series ends Aug. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paula Saltzman will never forget her first day as executive chef at Legacy Terrace. It was opening day for the retirement community at 5700 Fremont St. She prepared dinner for the community’s one resident – the epitome of personalized service!

The Legacy Retirement Community in northeast Lincoln opened quietly on Sept. 1, 1998, but it wasn’t a secret for long. “We were hiring for all departments by November,” Saltzman recalled.

Approaching its 22nd anniversary, Legacy Terrace is home to over 200 residents. The size of the dinner guest list is quite a contrast to Saltzman’s first day on the job. A total of 81 full- and part-time employees work in the Dining Services area at Legacy Terrace.

For the last 10 years or so, the Legacy Retirement Communities have supported their good-neighbor reputation with “signature events” that invite the public to get a taste of “Legacy living” through food and fun.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Legacy Retirement Communities to cancel their large public gatherings this year, but their creative thinkers are keeping the spirit alive and connecting with the public by hosting a series of “virtual” cooking demonstrations that’s the next-best thing to actually being there.